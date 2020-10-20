U.S. Electronics Health Records (EHR) Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 10 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this U.S. electronic health records (EHR) market report.

U.S. electronic health records (EHR) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the period 2019−2025.

1. The US electronic health record market would realize an absolute growth of 41% with a leap of over $3 billion revenue between 2019 and 2025.

2. Owing to the rising number chronic diseases and surgeries in the US, the clinical application segment will reach over $3 billion in 2025 growing at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2025.

3. Hospitals being largest end-user segment in 2019 with incremental market value of over $1 billion between 2019 and 2025. Rise in number of patient pool in the US is expected to surge the market value of hospitals which is expected to reach over $4 billion by 2025.

4. The market for cloud-based electronic health record software is surging with the rise in adoption of improving computing models. The cloud-based software in the US has witnessed incremental growth of around $1.7 billion revenue between 2019 and 2025.

5. Specialty centers are witnessing high a traction in demand in the US. The segment is expected to witness a high growth with CAGR of over 6%, contributing incremental revenues worth around $733 million during the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by end-user, deployment, and application

Competitive Landscape – 25 key vendors and 31 other vendors

U.S. Electronics Health Records (EHR) Market – Segmentation

Specialty centers, on the other hand, are expected to display the highest growth over the forecast period. The market share of specialty centers was recorded at close to 20% in 2019, which is expected to reach 21% in 2025. Specialty centers are convenient for both healthcare providers and patients.

Based on cost-accounting applications, health care cost-accounting systems have been adopted widely. In the US, a high percentage focuses on reducing the cost of healthcare, and the adoption of EHR and health IT systems has a significant role to play in achieving that.

On-premise deployment involves hosting the EHR software on in-house servers maintained and implemented by an organization's IT team. Cloud-based is an online software-as-a-service implementation that hosts the software in the cloud where users access it via the internet. Both come with unique pros and cons that can impact decision-making.

U.S. Electronics Health Records (EHR) Market by Deployment

Cloud-based Software

On-premise Software

U.S. Electronics Health Records (EHR) Market by Application

Clinical

Administrative

Reporting in Healthcare Systems

Healthcare Financing

Clinical Research

U.S. Electronics Health Records (EHR) Market by End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Specialty Centers

Others

U.S. Electronics Health Records (EHR) Market – Dynamics

In 2009, the US government granted $1.2 billion to help hospitals and health care providers to establish and use electronic health records. These funds are basically aimed at helping physicians and hospitals to adopt electronic medical records and at building an exchange to move health information among various healthcare agencies. Moreover, the US government is consistently focusing on improving patient engagement. The financial incentives by the government are driving the electronic healthcare record market during the forecast period. The government is offering incentives to physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities for the meaningful use of certified electronics in the US. Further, technological advancements, governmental and private organizations' initiatives to ensure EHR implementation across health care settings in North America is another factor that is expected to drive the electronic health records market during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Rise in the Number of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Patient Engagement

Technological Advancement in Healthcare IT

Rising Need to Improve Healthcare Record Portability

Major Vendors

Allscripts

Athenahealth Inc.

Cerner Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Epic Systems

Other Prominent Vendors

Amkai Solutions EHR

Amrita Medical Solutions

Angel Systems

Askesis Development Group

Cantata Health

CGI

Co Centrix

Credible

DSS

Empower Systems

Evident

FEI Systems

GE Healthcare

Harris Healthcare

Health Care Software (HCS)

ICANotes

Indian Health Services

Infomedika

InterSystems

Marshfield Clinic

McKesson

MedConnect

MedEZ

Medsphere Systems Corp.

Meta Healthcare IT Solutions

MEDITECH

MindLinc

Morris Systems

Netsmart Technologies

NextGen

NTT Data

Optimus EMR

Point Click Care

Prognosis Innovation Healthcare

PsyTech Solutions

Qualifacts Systems

Remarkable Health

Sigma Care

Sigmund Software

Source Medical Solutions

Technomad

Tenzing Medical

Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation (UDSMR)

VeraSuite

World VistA

