U.S. Employers Embrace New Biometric Solution for Wellness and Security as America Plans to Return to Work

The technology has struck a resonant chord with restaurants, office buildings, factories, assisted living centers, health clubs, and government facilities -- all seeking a cost-effective way to help ensure wellness and security in their workplaces.

In the foodservice industry alone, PopEntry+ is currently being used by operators of regional and national brands, including Subway, DRG (Taco Bell), Lemonade, Cava, Metro Diner, and Brooklyn Water Bagels, among others. The City of Lancaster, CA, the headquarters of a professional sports league, and assisted living centers also have installed the system.

The new technology allows workers and visitors to scan their faces and add some personal information via a secure web portal on their mobile devices. Upon arrival at their place of work, they are recognized and have their temperature taken within seconds by a fixed device installed at the entry. The device can be connected to the door lock to automatically unlock the door or installed on a wall inside of the building.

The establishment will also earn a designation as "POP-Certified" or "Protecting Our People-certified" as a work environment that is doing everything it can to ensure the health, safety, and overall well-being of everyone who interacts with the business in the physical world.

The new federal guidelines for returning to work recommend that employers "monitor their workforce for indicative symptoms." PopEntry+ does this digitally and securely. The platform can be expanded to serve as an automated and frictionless way to identify people that have either been recently tested for the virus or demonstrated immunity to the virus through antibody testing.

"We believe that our digital identity platform will play an important role in protecting workers and consumers through automated temperature testing and contact-free payment," noted John Miller, Chairman of Cali Group and CEO of PopID. "In the post-COVID-19 world, companies that succeed will be those that safeguard their people through new, contactless technologies like ours."

PopID already has thousands of registered users that have opted in for its face-pay system, and this month, PopID Entry+ is being tested and/or installed by employers and government organizations across the country. Wasserstrom will sell the system through its channels, manage shipping and installation of hardware, and provide support to its customers. Learn more about the device at: https://popid.com/entry.

About PopID

PopID, a Cali Group company, offers businesses a platform that gives workers and consumers the option of authenticating their identity using advanced facial recognition. The company's PopEntry+ device adds temperature screening to help ensure their safety and wellness. After registering for the service once, people can choose to use PopID for various purposes, including logging into loyalty accounts, receiving personalized food ordering recommendations, processing payments, and entering facilities. Learn more about PopID's vision at: https://www.popid.com.

About Wasserstrom

Wasserstrom is the nation's leading integrated distributor/manufacturer of foodservice equipment and supplies. Wasserstrom services a variety of industries such as retail, healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, entertainment, and groceries. They are a 4th generation, family-owned & operated business that is proud to support the community that they serve. https://wasserstrom.com



