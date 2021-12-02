US Energy Drink Market Report 2021: A US$ 28.25 Billion Market by 2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Energy Drink Market Forecast 2021-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Insight, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the United States, energy drinks' consumption has gained immense popularity among the millennial population over the last decade, and it has now become a multibillion-dollar industry. The US energy drink market is forecast to reach US$ 28.25 Billion by 2027



United States Energy Drink Market was US$ 19.63 Billion in 2020

Based on type, the United States Energy Drink Industry is segmented into Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages. Non-Alcoholic beverages comprise sports drinks, bottled water, carbonated drinks, fruit and vegetable juices, and ready-to-drink tea and coffee.

At present, a significant rise in the number of individuals participating in sports and other physical activities is catalyzing the demand for energy drinks in the United States as they help increase energy levels and enhance mental alertness and physical performance



United States Energy Drink Market size will grow with a CAGR of 5.34% during (2020-2027)

Energy drink remains the most popular supplement besides multivitamins in the American adolescent young and adult population. Most of all, American male and female adolescents use these supplements regularly to maintain a healthy lifestyle. As per Statista, in 2018, 33.85 percent of respondents aged 18 to 29 years stated they drink energy drinks regularly



Based on Distribution Channels

In the United States, distribution channels such as Convenience Stores, Foodservice, Mass Merchandisers, Supermarket and others are provided energy drinks in multiple flavors and primary packaging, including plastic, glass, and metals. PET bottles and cans provide consumers with a wide range to choose their suitable drinks based on packaging and flavor



Furthermore, the availability of energy drinks on e-commerce platforms has resulted in the convenience of buying goods without any physical constraints. E-commerce offers convenience and comfort and provides information regarding products, prices, benefits, and comprehensive value evaluation before committing a purchase



COVID-19 Impact on United States Energy Drink Market Size

The exclusive sales of energy drinks declined considerably during the COVID-19 pandemic due to limited consumer demand as outdoor activities were refrained and a reduction in inventory by the major companies, including Monster Beverage. Additionally, the production of numerous products launches, thereby hindering the market growth over the medium term



Energy Drinks Industry of USA is highly consolidated with Key Players

Companies working in the market are concentrating on personalization and convenience. They also provide healthy, zero-calorie, and low-sugar functional energy drinks to scale their energy drink production in the United States

Company Analysis

Red Bull

Monster Beverage Corporation

PepsiCo

National Beverage Corp

Suntory Holdings Limited

Constellation Brands

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e8xqgi

