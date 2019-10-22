U.S. Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market By Methodology, Service Type, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market By Methodology (Scrum, Scrumban, ScrumXP, Kanban, Custom Hybrid, and Others), Service Type (Agile Readiness Assessment, Agile Training & Coaching, Agile Development, Agile Consulting, and Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprise), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Government & Public Sector, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others): Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2019–2026



An agile transformation strategy refers to long-term goals toward the transformation of an organization's culture and product delivery methods according to the Agile Manifesto. Different types of services such as planning, assessments, coaching, and others are required for transforming an organization from traditional methodologies to agile. This transformation helps in achieving regular communication, feedback sessions, constant collaboration, and continuous stakeholder management among the organization and its employees, and is considered critical for the success of any project. By adopting agile, multiple agile teams can take benefits through regular collaboration, communication, and updates, and achieve higher visibility across the business. The U.S. enterprise agile transformation services market was valued at $4,915.43 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $18,189.32 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.9% from 2019 to 2026.



Upsurge in need for faster time-to-market in product development, continuous changes in business needs, and increase in need for better communication & collaboration among businesses, along with shift in preference from traditional transformation toward agile transformation are the key factors that drive the growth of the U.S. enterprise agile transformation services market. Several benefits of agile transformation, such as reduced costs, more flexibility, quicker time to release, better predictability & quality, and early risk detection boost the adoption of this process among organizations. However, certain issues associated with adoption of agile transformation, such as structural complexities and other architectural complexities are expected to hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in adoption of agile approaches among major non-IT industries, such as manufacturing, retail, and transportation, and emerging applications of agile approaches in growing Big Data-based complex landscape are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.



The U.S. enterprise agile transformation services market is segmented based on methodology, service type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Depending on methodology, the market is divided into scrum, scrumXP, scrumban, kanban, custom hybrid, and others. By service type, it is categorized into agile readiness assessment, training & coaching services, development services, consulting, and others. On the basis of organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. As per industry vertical, it is classified into, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, media & entertainment, government & public sector, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across Western U.S., Southeastern U.S., Southwestern U.S., Northeastern U.S., and Midwestern U.S.



The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market, including Accenture Plc., Agile Sparks Broadcom Inc., Endava Plc, Hexaware Technologies Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, LeadingAgile, Symphony Solutions, Xebia Group, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. enterprise agile transformation services market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analyses on the market is included in the study.

• Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY METHODOLOGY

• Scrum

• ScrumXP

• Scrumban

• Kanban

• Custom Hybrid

• Others



BY SERVICE TYPE

• Agile Readiness Assessment

• Agile Training & Coaching

• Agile Development

• Agile Consulting

• Others



BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

• Large Enterprises

• Small & medium Enterprises



BY INDUSTRY VERTICALS

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Retail

• Media & Entertainment

• Government & Public Sector

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Others



BY REGION

• Western U.S.

• Southeastern U.S.

• Southwestern U.S.

• Northeastern U.S.

• Midwestern U.S.



KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• Accenture Plc.

• Agile Sparks

• Broadcom Inc.

• Endava Plc

• Hexaware Technologies Limited

• International Business Machines Corporation

• LeadingAgile

• Symphony Solutions

• Xebia Group

• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

• Others



