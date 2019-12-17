U.S. Enterprises Turn to Agile Developers to Help Them Modernize Their Applications

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises in the U.S. are looking for next-generation application development and maintenance providers to help them manage and modernize legacy software while moving to more agile development methodologies, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) Services Report for the U.S. finds service providers focused on addressing changing enterprise requirements by using artificial intelligence and machine learning to reduce the number of software defects and offer dynamic resource management. Automation is gaining traction among providers in the areas of operations and service management, where repetitive functions like monitoring, patching and ticket management are being streamlined.

Service providers are also accelerating the applications development lifecycle by integrating agile methodologies such as scrum, Kanban and extreme programming, the report adds. Some providers are increasing their proximity to customers by setting up co-located teams with scrum masters and agile coaches.

"Applications development outsourcing has evolved from a waterfall-based, traditional approach into one using disruptive, agile-based methods, making the core development model a direct competitive advantage for many enterprises," said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Enterprise client requirements are led currently by mobile and other emerging technologies which, in turn, are fueling the transformation of the application services landscape."

Enterprises are adapting to these changing requirements with faster applications releases and deployments enabled by DevOps and agile methodologies, the report says.

In addition, continuous testing has become a mainstream practice of service providers and an integral part of their agile and DevOps focus, the report says. The so-called "shift left" practice is becoming the standard in the continuous testing domain. Providers increasingly are using automation within the continuous testing lifecycle to accelerate application release. Many providers are also using AI in testing platforms to improve agility and predictability.

The report also sees growth in the DevOps services market, with a growing overlap between the DevOps and agile methodologies. Leading service providers are integrating their services with key DevOps principles of people over process and tools, lean management, continuous integration and continuous delivery and feedback.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) Services Report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 29 providers across four quadrants: Next-Gen ADM, Agile Development, Continuous Testing and DevOps Consulting.

The report names Cognizant, HCL, Infosys, TCS and Wipro as leaders in all four quadrants, and Capgemini, DXC Technology, IBM and Mindtree as leaders in three. Accenture, Atos, Birlasoft, Hexaware, LTI and Tech Mahindra are named leaders in one quadrant.

