US eSports Internationally Recognized

Following the formal application process and approval by the Board, and acceptance as a Full Member of The United States eSports Federation (USeF), presided by Mr. Vlad Marinescu, led an informative and impactful presentation sharing the vision, strategy and goals of the organization to unite all parties and segments throughout the United States to ensure a developing, sustainable and safe gaming environment.

Becoming Full Members of the IeSF means that USeF is the official recognized National Governing Body of eSports in the United States. Sport Director Lance Mudd who was present at this meeting said: "The USeF target is to collectively engage with leagues, events and athletes, for the purpose of developing eSports athletes and fielding Team USA to successfully represent the United States at International events."

The USeF was present at the 10th International eSports Federation World Championship 2018, and has set its goal towards participation of Team USA at the 11th International eSports Federation World Championship in November of 2019. The USeF is launching Safe Sport educational programs to be compliant with U.S. Congress (S.1426) as well as other educational modules around mental health, nutrition and physical competencies.

USeF President, Vlad Marinescu said: "There are around 60 million young Americans gaming at the moment and our primary concern is uniting all stakeholder with the objective of Protecting Athletes. I believe that through our board, which is comprised of experts from both the eSports and traditional worlds of marketing, sponsorship, merchandising and corporate governance, we can create strong collaborations with all stakeholders and together develop and grow eSports. We appreciate the member National Federations of IeSF for their trust and support in our organization, through our recognition."

About USeF:

The USeF is a not-for-profit organization with the responsibility to promote, grow and develop the quality, diversity and beauty of eSports as part of the fabric of our communities, and our day-to-day lives for now and generations to come. Most importantly to nurture, inspire and protect Athletes and the eSports culture. Our ambition is to unite all eSports stakeholders, including Athletes, event organizers, technology producers, innovators and inventors, IP holders, parents, sponsors and fans.

