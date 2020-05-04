US Face Mask (Surgical, Protective/N95, Dust) Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. face mask market is expected to reach US$556.7 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 1.30%, for the duration spanning 2020-2024. The factors such as a rise in carbon dioxide emission, growth in geriatric population, speeding-up of surgical procedures, rapid urbanization, upsurge in disposable income and increasing prevalence of airborne diseases are expected to drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by concerns regarding the disposal of non-woven face masks, prevalence of counterfeit products and supply shortage of face masks. A few notable trends may include acceleration in e-commerce business, rising shift towards disposable face masks, advancement in face masks and initiation of face masks production by fashion brands.



The U.S. face mask industry is highly dominated by disposable masks due to the no requirement for sterilization and reduces cross-contamination factors. Disposable masks are immediately discarded after a single use due to the risk of infection transmission. Owing to such a factor, people's preferences are shifting towards disposable masks for an ensured safety purpose.



The U.S. face masks market is growing at a fast pace due to the sudden outbreak of COVID -19. The novel coronavirus is having a severe impact on the total population as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow rapidly. As a protective measure, wearing face masks has become mandatory by people in order to control the spread of coronavirus. Owing to such a factor, the demand for a wide range of face masks is rising excessively and strengthening the supply chain, which is likely to propel the growth of the U.S. face mask market considerably.



Scope of the report:



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. face mask (Surgical, Protective/N95, Dust) market.

The U.S. market has been analyzed in detail.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Cardinal Health, Honeywell, 3M Company, Kimberly Clark, Henry Schein and Teleflex) are also presented in detail.



Key Target Audience:



Face Masks Manufacturers

Raw Material Suppliers

End Users (Hospital, Clinics, Pharmacies, Drug Store, etc.)

Investment Banks

Healthcare and Medical Consultants

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities



