U.S. FDA Grants Ethicon Breakthrough Device Designation for Monarch-enabled NeuWave Microwave Ablation Technology

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethicon*, part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Company**, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Device Designation for transbronchial microwave ablation technology using robotic-assisted bronchoscopy, which is currently under development.

The Breakthrough Devices Program is a voluntary program for certain medical devices that provide for more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions. The goal of the Breakthrough Devices Program is to provide patients and health care providers with timely access to these medical devices by speeding up their development, assessment, and review, while preserving the statutory standards for premarket approval, 510(k) clearance, and De Novo marketing authorization, consistent with the Agency's mission to protect and promote public health.

"Our acquisitions of NeuWave Medical and Auris Health have enabled us to bring two best-in-class platforms together as we work to develop this breakthrough technology," said Vladimir Makatsaria, Company Group Chairman of Ethicon, Johnson & Johnson. "We look forward to working collaboratively with the FDA to help prioritize development and access for patients."

Ethicon is a global leader in soft tissue microwave ablation and in flexible endoluminal robotics. The NEUWAVE Microwave Ablation System provides a minimally invasive option for soft tissue lesions, with more than 45,000 procedures performed to date. The MONARCH® Platform provides improved reach into the periphery of the lung with continuous real-time vision, precision and control. MONARCH was the first robotic-assisted bronchoscopy system introduced in the United States with more than 3,300 procedures performed to date.

"Through our commitment to transform patients' lives, Johnson & Johnson is advancing innovative solutions with a focus on the prevention, interception and cure of some of the world's most complex, life-threatening diseases," said Avrum Spira, M.D., M.Sc., Global Head of the Lung Cancer Initiative at Johnson & Johnson.*** "This promising convergence of technologies offers an exciting opportunity to catalyze new approaches and solutions to improve patient outcomes, and we look forward to evaluating this device in a comprehensive clinical development program."

About Ethicon

Ethicon, part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, has made significant contributions to surgery for more than 100 years from creating the first sutures, to revolutionizing surgery with minimally invasive procedures. Our continuing dedication to Shape the Future of Surgery is built on our commitment to help address the world's most pressing health care issues and improve and save more lives. Through Ethicon's surgical technologies and solutions including sutures, staplers, energy devices, trocars and hemostats and our commitment to treat serious medical conditions like obesity worldwide, we deliver innovation to make a life-changing impact. For more information, visit www.ethicon.com.

About Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies

At Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we are helping people live their best lives. Building on more than a century of expertise, we tackle pressing healthcare challenges, and take bold steps that lead to new standards of care while improving people's healthcare experiences. In surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional solutions, we are helping to save lives and paving the way to a healthier future for everyone, everywhere.

*Ethicon represents the products and services of Ethicon, Inc., Ethicon Endo-Surgery, LLC and certain of their affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

**The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies comprise the surgery, orthopedics, vision and interventional solutions businesses within Johnson & Johnson's Medical Devices segment.

*** The legal entity of the Lung Cancer Initiative at Johnson & Johnson is Johnson & Johnson Enterprise Innovation, Inc.

Notice to Investors Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding NeuWave. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2019, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

SOURCE Ethicon, Inc.