U.S. Fleet Card Market Study 2019: Current Market Size & Network Share with Projected Spending Through 2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Fleet Card Market Review and Forecast, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. fleet card market has shown resilience as participants adapt to current and looming challenges.



The publisher reports continued growth in the fleet card market, but adjustments are underway.



The fleet (fuel) card market saw continued growth during the past year, but headwinds are forming through fuel efficiencies and increasing alternative vehicle growth. Industry leaders are adapting in several ways, with technology and tactical policy/product changes creating potential new growth opportunities.



In this report the publisher reviews the estimated current market size and network share, projecting spending through 2023. The report delves into the issues and trends affecting this niche portion of the payments industry.



The closed loop network portion of the spending continues to predominate since industry legacy approaches reside with larger fleets and the specialized controls associated with the more abundant data capabilities in these systems,



As the service providers attempt to broaden their reach into small businesses and midsized fleets, collaboration with open loop network products will increase. This is one way to offset fuel price volatility and efficiency impacts in the shorter term, while a looming change is also there from the effects of alternative vehicles. Industry participants recognize the challenges and a need to adapt to the latest-generation technology, and there is general optimism that challenges will be met successfully.



Highlights of the report include:

Estimated share of closed and open loop network spending in fleet cards in the United States .

. Review of key challenges facing the industry service providers, including the mandate for electric logging devices (ELD) and the upcoming EMV liability shift.

Projected U.S. overall open and closed loop spending through 2023.

Analysis of the future trend toward electronic vehicles and adoption across fleets in the U.S.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Market Sizing and Segments



4. Technology

Electronic Logging Devices (ELD)

Telematics

Mobile

Data Usage

5. Forward Trends

Fuel Efficiency

Alternative Vehicles

6. Outlook

Projected Fleet Spend in the U.S.

EMV Concerns

7. Conclusions and Recommendations

Companies Mentioned



American Express

AT&T

Comdata

CyntrX

EFS

FleetCor

Geotab

GlobalStar

GPS Insight Mastercard

MSTS

Navistar

OmniTracs

Spireon

Teletrac Navman

Tom Tom

Trimble

UPS

U.S. Bank

WEX

Verizon

Visa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eznhat

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

