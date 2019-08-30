US Food Market Outlook Report 2019: Fully Up-to-Date Resource on the Top 14 Food Categories

News provided by

Research and Markets

Aug 30, 2019, 12:30 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Food Market Outlook 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S. Food Market Outlook, 2019 provides a single, fully up-to-date resource on the top 14 food categories, presenting comprehensive insights on where the market growth will be and why. Packaged food marketers and retailers are challenged in that most of the large categories are mature with limited overall organic growth, yet opportunities abound.

This report focuses on the market for selected food products sold to consumers in the United States through retail channels. All retail channels of distribution are covered in market sizing and discussion, including supermarkets and grocery stores, mass merchandisers and supercenters, warehouse clubs, natural food stores, convenience stores, drugstores, dollar stores, and direct-sales channels including online. Market size data and projections are provided at the retail sales level for 2013-2018 and 2018-2023, with channel and marketer shares figures for 2018.

Key Topics Covered:
 
1 Executive Summary

2 Cereal

3 Chocolate Candy

4 Cookies

5 Fresh Bread

6 Fresh Packaged Salads

7 Frozen Dinners/Entrees

8 Frozen Pizza

9 Ice Cream and Frozen Novelties

10 Meal & Snack Bars

11 Meat and Poultry

12 Natural and Specialty Cheese

13 Salty Snacks

14 Soup

15 Yogurt

Companies Mentioned

  • Bimbo
  • Breyers
  • Edy's
  • Campbell Soup
  • Chips Ahoy
  • Chobani
  • CLIF
  • ConAgra
  • Dannon
  • DiGiorno
  • Flowers
  • Hershey
  • Hillshire Farm
  • Jimmy Dean
  • Kellogg
  • Kit Kat
  • Kraft
  • Marie Callender's
  • Mars
  • Mondelez
  • Nature Valley
  • Nature's Own
  • Nestle
  • Oreos
  • Pure Protein
  • Quaker
  • Sargento
  • Stouffer's
  • Swanson Broth
  • Unilever
  • Wrigley
  • Yoplait Decline

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1kcwiz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

$2.2 Bn Microsurgical Instruments Market - Global Forecast to 2024...

Global Assistive Robotics Market 2018-2019 & 2024: Focus on...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

US Food Market Outlook Report 2019: Fully Up-to-Date Resource on the Top 14 Food Categories

News provided by

Research and Markets

Aug 30, 2019, 12:30 ET