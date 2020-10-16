US Foods Workers In California Vote To Join Teamsters Local 63

FONTANA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 68 warehouse workers at US Foods in Fontana, Calif. have voted to join Teamsters Local 63, six weeks after a group of 57 drivers at the same facility voted to join the union. The mail-in votes were counted on September 3 for the drivers; October 14 for the warehouse workers.

"We welcome the 125 warehouse workers and drivers to Local 63, and we will work hard to negotiate a strong first contract that addresses their issues, which include an end to favoritism, a fair pay structure and more affordable health insurance," said Randy Cammack, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 63 in Rialto. "More than ever, these essential, front-line workers deserve the security of a Teamsters contract during these challenging times."

"It feels real good to win. Now it will be about winning better benefits and respect from managers," said warehouse worker Raymond Ballard. "Every day, my coworkers and I would say to each other, 'it's in the bolsa,' to remind us it's in the bag."

"It was a long battle and we won both elections, but we still have a lot of work to do," said Fernando Cabera, a driver. "But with the Teamsters and my brothers working together, I know we can get it done."

"Organizing is more challenging during Covid-19, and I applaud the US Foods workers and Local 63 for these important victories," said Steve Vairma, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "These workers help their communities every day, and they need to have more security for themselves and for their families as Teamsters."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Scott Berghoefer, (909) 877-4760

Brian Wood, (909) 877-4760

SOURCE Teamsters Local Union 63