US foodservice market size to grow by USD 269.04 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

Jan 16, 2023, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US foodservice market size is estimated to increase by USD 269.04 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio - Request a sample report
Foodservice market in US – Vendor analysis
Vendor landscape –
Vendor offerings -
- Chick fil A Inc. - The company ensures that restaurants have the food and products they need through a seamless delivery experience.
- Domino's Pizza Inc. - The company offers quick and easy delivery of foods such as pizza and pasta.
- Inspire Brands Inc. - The company offers foodservices such as franchisees access to a diverse portfolio of brands.
- Marcos Franchising LLC - The company offers foodservices such as Delivery, hot2go Carryout, and Dine-in.
- For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!
The foodservice market in the US is fragmented due to the presence of several small and large vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer foodservices in US in the market are American Dairy Queen Corp., Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc., Domino's Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., Jersey Mikes Franchise Systems Inc., Marcos Franchising LLC, McDonald Corp., MTY Food Group Inc., Papa John's International Inc., Penn Station Inc., Pret A Manger, Raising Canes Restaurants LLC, Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Co., The Wendy's Co., Wingstop Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. and others.
The foodservice market in the US faces rapid changes in consumer demands and preferences. The performance of players in the market may be impacted by the changing consumer purchase pattern, consumer tastes, economic conditions, and demographic trends. The changing economic conditions affect consumers' living standards and the business operations of vendors. Market players compete on numerous factors such as price, quality, innovation, service, reputation, and promotion. The increasing competition may compel players to reduce their product prices or come up with competitive pricing. Therefore, to survive and succeed in a tense, competitive environment, it is imperative for vendors to differentiate their products.
Foodservice market in US - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Foodservice market in US - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (fast foodservice, restaurant, cafes and bars, delivery and take away, and others).
- The fast foodservice segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Fast foodservice restaurants are those that offer quick service and often have a drive-through facility. The growth is attributed to factors such as the significant increase in the demand for non-vegetarian varieties of fast foods such as pizzas, burgers, and sandwiches.
Foodservice market in US – Market dynamics
Leading drivers - The increase in consumption of snacks is driving the market's growth. The preference for snacks has increased in the US, as hectic lifestyles compel consumers to skip their meals and consume on-the-go food. Moreover, vendors in the US are offering healthy food options, such as doughnut sandwiches that include healthy ingredients. Consumers have become more health-conscious and prefer healthy snacks. However, there is a steady growth in demand for premium food varieties. Such factors are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.
Key trends - The increasing popularity of food trucks is a trend in the market. The popularity of food trucks offering ethnic foods has increased in the US. They offer various cuisines such as Italian, Greek, classic American, and others. This popularity is expected to increase further during the forecast period, as many food trucks offer convenience. Food trucks require relatively low investments. Hence, many people are establishing their own food trucks. Such factors are expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.
Major challenges - The rising competition from the unorganized fast-food sector is challenging the market's growth. The number of unorganized fast food vendors, such as street stalls and trucks, is increasing at a high rate across the US. Such vendors offer a variety of fast food items at affordable rates. In urban areas, many vendors are starting fast food businesses to tap the demand. Such factors will challenge the market growth during the forecast period.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this US foodservice market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the foodservice market in US between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the foodservice market in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the US foodservice market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The foodservice market size is expected to increase by USD 10.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 28.15%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by food service (conventional, centralized, ready-prepared, and assembly-serve), sector (commercial and non-commercial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The growth momentum of the foodservice market in Australia will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.64%, and the market size will increase by USD 30.48 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers segmentation by modality (conventional, centralized, ready-prepared, and assembly-serve) and sector (commercial and non-commercial).
|
US Foodservice Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
130
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.14%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 269.04 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
|
5.9
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
American Dairy Queen Corp., Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc., Domino's Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., Jersey Mikes Franchise Systems Inc., Marcos Franchising LLC, McDonald Corp., MTY Food Group Inc., Papa John's International Inc., Penn Station Inc., Pret A Manger, Raising Canes Restaurants LLC, Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Co., The Wendy's Co., Wingstop Inc., and YUM Brands Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 07: Parent market
- Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 10: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 23: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Fast foodservice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Fast foodservice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Fast foodservice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Fast foodservice - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Fast foodservice - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Restaurant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Restaurant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Restaurant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Restaurant - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Restaurant - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Cafes and bars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Cafes and bars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cafes and bars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Cafes and bars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cafes and bars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Delivery and takeaway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Delivery and takeaway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Delivery and takeaway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Delivery and takeaway - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Delivery and takeaway - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
6 Market Segmentation by Service Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Service Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Service Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Service Type
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Service Type
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Service Type
- 6.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Centralized - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Centralized - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Centralized - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Centralized - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Centralized - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Ready-prepared - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Ready-prepared - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Ready-prepared - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Ready-prepared - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Ready-prepared - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.6 Assembly-serve - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Assembly-serve - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Assembly-serve - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Assembly-serve - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Assembly-serve - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Service Type
- Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Service Type ($ billion)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 69: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 70: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 71: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 72: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 73: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 74: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Chick fil A Inc.
- Exhibit 75: Chick fil A Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Chick fil A Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 77: Chick fil A Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Domino's Pizza Inc.
- Exhibit 78: Domino's Pizza Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Domino's Pizza Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Domino's Pizza Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 81: Domino's Pizza Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Domino's Pizza Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Inspire Brands Inc.
- Exhibit 83: Inspire Brands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Inspire Brands Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 85: Inspire Brands Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Marcos Franchising LLC
- Exhibit 86: Marcos Franchising LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 87: Marcos Franchising LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 88: Marcos Franchising LLC - Key offerings
- 10.7 McDonald Corp.
- Exhibit 89: McDonald Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: McDonald Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: McDonald Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 92: McDonald Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Papa John's International Inc.
- Exhibit 93: Papa John's International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Papa John's International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Papa John's International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: Papa John's International Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Restaurant Brands International Inc.
- Exhibit 97: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 100: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Starbucks Co.
- Exhibit 102: Starbucks Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Starbucks Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: Starbucks Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 105: Starbucks Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: Starbucks Co. - Segment focus
- 10.11 The Wendy's Co.
- Exhibit 107: The Wendy's Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: The Wendy's Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: The Wendy's Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: The Wendy's Co. - Segment focus
- 10.12 YUM Brands Inc.
- Exhibit 111: YUM Brands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: YUM Brands Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: YUM Brands Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 114: YUM Brands Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: YUM Brands Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 116: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 117: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 118: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 119: Research methodology
- Exhibit 120: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 121: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 122: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.org/news/foodservicemarket-v2
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article