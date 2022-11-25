U.S. Gene Editing Market Report 2022: Emergence of Novel Gene Editing Tools Presents Opportunities

Nov 25, 2022, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Gene Editing Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. gene editing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.13% during 2022-2027.
MARKET INSIGHTS
Growth in the gene editing market is fueled by increasing demand for synthetic genes in the U.S. Genomics can be used to identify genetic abnormalities in humans, drug discovery, agriculture, veterinary medicine, and forensics. Gene editing requires tools and techniques that make unique changes to the DNA sequence of an organism's genes, fundamentally altering the genetic blueprint. Unlike genetic engineering, which randomly incorporates genetic material into the host genome, gene editing aims to make changes at specific target locations.
Genome editing technology is a technique for target gene modification that allows the knockout and addition of specific fragments of DNA. This technique is widely used in biomedical research, clinics, and agriculture. A growing preference for personalized medicine, rare disease treatment research, rising R&D spending and growth in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, rapid advances in sequencing and genome editing technologies, and increasing use of products derived from genetically modified organisms. These are some of the factors that are boosting the growth of the U.S. gene editing market.
Market Dynamics
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Emergence of Novel Gene Editing Tools
- Use of Gene Editing in Personalized Medicine
- Increased Pharma/Biotech, Venture Capital & Government Funding for Gene Editing Projects
- High Number of Gene Editing-Based Investigational Drugs
Market Growth Enablers
- Advances in Genome Editing Platforms
- Large Target Population With Rare Genetic Disorders
- Demand for Gene Editing in Drug Discovery & Development
- Diverse Applications of Gene Editing
Market Restraints
- High Cost & Time Involved in Gene Editing
- Technical Challenges Related to Gene Editing
- Ethical & Safety Concerns Associated With Gene Editing
SEGMENTATIONS
Segmentation by Products
- Reagents & Consumables
- Equipment & Software
- Services
Segmentation by Technology
- CRISPER
- TALEN
- ZFN
- Others
Segmentation by Application
- Drug Discovery & Development (DDD)
- Animal Gene Editing
- Plant Gene Editing
- Others
Segmentation by End User
- Pharma & Biotech Companies (PBC)
- Academic & Research Institutes (ARI)
- Animal & Plant Biotech Companies (APBC)
- CROs/CDMOs
Key Vendors
- Agilent Technologies
- Creative Biogene
- Genscript
- Merck KGaA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Takara Bio
Other Prominent Vendors
- Arbor Biotechnologies
- Beam Therapeutics
- Bluebird Bio
- Cellectis
- Caribou Biosciences
- Charles River Laboratories
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- HERA Biolabs
- Integrated DNA Technologies
- Lonza
- New England Biolabs
- OriGene Technologies
- Synthego
- Tecan
- PerkinElmer
- Precision BioSciences
- Intellia Therapeutics
- Pairwise
- Sangamo Therapeutics
- Recombinetics
- Synbio Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Premium Insights
8 Introduction
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
10 Market Growth Enablers
11 Market Restraints
12 Market Landscape
13 Product
14 Technology
15 Application
16 End-User
17 Competitive Landscape
18 Key Company Profiles
19 Other Prominent Vendors
20 Report Summary
21 Quantitative Summary
22 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Agilent Technologies
- Creative Biogene
- Genscript
- Merck KGaA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Takara Bio
- Arbor Biotechnologies
- Beam Therapeutics
- Bluebird Bio
- Cellectis
- Caribou Biosciences
- Charles River Laboratories
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- HERA Biolabs
- Integrated DNA Technologies
- Lonza
- New England Biolabs
- OriGene Technologies
- Synthego
- Tecan
- PerkinElmer
- Precision BioSciences
- Intellia Therapeutics
- Pairwise
- Sangamo Therapeutics
- Recombinetics
- Synbio Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/clmj3v
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article