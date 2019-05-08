U.S. Geological Survey Measures Water Levels Near Nestlé Waters North America Spring Site in Osceola Township, Michigan

This project is part of the USGS Groundwater and Streamflow Information Program, which was established to provide a more accurate assessment and status of the country's water resources, assist in the determination of the quantity and quality of water available for beneficial uses, identify long-term trends in water availability, and improve the ability to forecast the availability of water for economic, energy production, and environmental uses.

"Some have raised questions regarding the impact of our operations on the environment," said Nestlé Waters North America Natural Resource Manager Arlene Anderson-Vincent. "While we are confident in the sustainability of our operations, we have asked a respected, third-party scientific agency to conduct their own monitoring. We are optimistic that this additional independent data collection will provide valuable information to the public about Twin and Chippewa Creeks."

"Federal, state, tribal and local governments, as well as private sector organizations, regularly come to the USGS for objective, unbiased water information to protect life and property and effectively manage the nation's water resources," said USGS scientist Tom Weaver.

"The EGLE welcomes third-party verification of scientific data and measurements. We have high respect for the quality of services that USGS provides and believe their involvement will help address some of the public's concerns," said Liesl Clark, Director of EGLE.

The USGS has installed stream-monitoring equipment in Twin Creek and Chippewa Creek near NWNA's White Pine Springs site. In addition, the USGS has installed groundwater-level equipment in two locations in close proximity to NWNA's production well (PW-101). The equipment, which is used to monitor, measure, record and transmit data concerning water quantity, allows the USGS to collect and publish real-time streamflow and water conditions near the NWNA site. The data collected by the USGS at the White Pine Springs site will be available to the public as part of the USGS's National Water Information System, which can be accessed at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis.

Scientific water resource information is fundamental to effectively managing the nation's water supply, and the USGS is a federal science agency that collects and analyzes important water resource information. That information is used by water resource managers to make informed decisions. The USGS collaborates with partners to monitor and deliver information on water-resource data at approximately 1.5 million sites in all 50 States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

