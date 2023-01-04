US Ghost Adventures Launches 12 New Ghost Tour Locations

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US Ghost Adventures, a travel company offering entertaining, historic, and authentic ghost tours of most haunted cities in the U.S., announced the launch of 12 new tour locations across the nation. Currently, the company operates tours and experiences in more than 50 locations in America's most haunted places and owns and operates the infamous Lizzie Borden House.

"We're continuing our commitment to innovating and expanding US Ghost Adventures locations for more people to enjoy our ghost tours," said Lance Zaal, president and founder of US Ghost Adventures. "Because we invested when the world was experiencing shutdowns during the Covid pandemic, we have more cities, virtual offerings, and a product line to offer guests. We're thrilled to open 12 new locations and give travel enthusiasts more opportunities to experience engaging tours in more cities."

US Ghost Adventures initially launched on the east coast and started by operating tours and experiences in 20 cities. When the pandemic happened, Zaal shifted gears and invested even more into the development of smartphone guided ghost tours which he developed on the Junket app (wejunket.com), a platform for the creation and distribution of virtual augmented experiences, which turns your phone into a tour guide. The company also invested in GhostFlix, which provides virtual ghost tours of cities across the US that people can enjoy at any time, which has been popular for both corporate and private events.

