US Ghost Adventures to Donate Proceeds from Ticket Sales to Support Victims of Ukraine

President and Founder of US Ghost Adventures Announces Plans to Donate to Ghosts of Liberty

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US Ghost Adventures, a tourism company offering entertaining, historic, and authentic ghost tours of most haunted cities in the U.S., announced plans to donate proceeds from select ticket sales to support the Ghosts of Liberty, a group of U.S. veterans that supports the Ukrainian resistance efforts.

Starting in December and running through February 24, 2023, 100% of ticket sales for tours happening on Tuesdays at the Lizzie Borden House and for tours happening on Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Welty House at Brickhouse Inn will be donated to Ghosts of Liberty.

Ghosts of Liberty is a private group of US combat veterans who believe in liberty and the freedom of people everywhere from tyranny. Volunteers actively work to supply and train small numbers of citizens in Ukraine with the means to defend themselves and their families.

"While government aid has been great, there are still many Ukrainians without access to arms, supplies, and combat training," said Lance Zaal, president and founder of US Ghost Adventures and a former Marine veteran. "Ghosts of Liberty is addressing that gap by training the trainers and empowering small teams with what they desperately need to help fight back. We are eager to support the efforts of the Ghosts of Liberty through the donations of tickets sales to our two most historic haunted houses in America."

ABOUT US GHOST ADVENTURES

US Ghost Adventures provides entertaining, historic and authentic ghost tours and experiences across the United States' most haunted cities. More than 120 employees deliver fun, honest, and bone-tingling accounts of the very real hauntings that are so prevalent across the nation. US Ghost Adventures strives to make sense of the unexplainable by showing guests haunted places and sharing the stories of the people who left their mark on them. The stories are derived from historic research, as well as interviews of ﬁrsthand accounts from those who have witnessed the unexplained. The tour guides are passionate about and committed to delivering memorable experiences for each guest. For more information, please visit https://usghostadventures.com/.

