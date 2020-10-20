U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference

CEO to discuss the Company's recent acquisition and latest exploration project located in a premier and growing gold district in Idaho, the Challis Gold Project

ELKO, Nev., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) (the "Company"), a gold exploration and development company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Edward Karr is scheduled to present and conduct one-on-one meetings at the upcoming Precious Metals Summit Europe (virtual), as well as meeting with investors throughout the conference which will be held between November 2-3, 2020.

Mr. Karr will present on Tuesday, November 3 at 15:15 to 15:30 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) in Virtual Room 1, where he will provide a corporate update that includes the Company's recent acquisition of Northern Panther Resource Corporation and its Challis Gold Project and the appointment of senior mining industry executives Mr. George Bee as President and Mr. Eric Alexander as Chief Financial Officer.

The presentation will be available on the Investors page of the U.S. Gold Corp. website at https://ir.usgoldcorp.gold/

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold

