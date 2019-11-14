U.S. Government Designates Lockheed Martin's Latest Generation Radar: AN/SPY-7(V)1

The Japanese Ministry of Defense selected AN/SPY-7(V)1 for two planned Aegis Ashore installations in 2018. Additionally, variants of AN/SPY-7(V)1 will be used by the Royal Canadian Navy for the Canadian Surface Combatant program and the Spanish Navy for the upcoming F-110 frigate program.

"Lockheed Martin's solid state solution meets the mission now and is flexible to adapt to the evolving threats of the future," said Paul Lemmo, vice president and general manager at Lockheed Martin. "This new designation solidifies our ability to provide the most technically advanced capabilities our warfighters require."

AN/SPY-7(V)1 is a modular and scalable solid state radar, allowing for continuous surveillance and protection. It will be fully integrated with the Aegis Combat System, providing advanced technology for future ship classes.

With 50 years of constant evolution and innovation, Lockheed Martin has a trusted history of producing, integrating and delivering radars and combat systems. Lockheed Martin and the Aegis Combat System continue to keep pace with evolving integrated air and missile threats, introducing new capabilities to create the latest generation of advanced solid state technologies, integrated with the Aegis system, to provide world-class defense and ensure future safety and security.

