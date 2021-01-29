US Gypsum Demand to Increase Alongside Housing Completions After Slight Drop in 2020

CLEVELAND, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US gypsum demand is forecast to grow 1.9% annually in volume terms from 2019 levels through 2024, according to Gypsum: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Advances will be driven by the continued increase expected in housing completions, itself supported by gains in population and the number of households, the millennial generation starting families, and personal disposable income growth. Crude and synthetic gypsum suppliers will continue to face competition from companies that recycle products such as drywall. In addition, suppliers face competition from producers of oriented strand board (OSB) in some applications such as sheathing and underlayment.

In 2020, gypsum demand declined slightly due to the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, including on the housing market, cement production, and nondurable goods output. Conventional housing starts declined 2.1% in 2020, while conventional housing completions fell 12%. However, a 14% increase in conventional housing completions is projected for 2021, helping sustain gypsum board production, and therefore gypsum demand. In addition, real spending on residential improvements rose 1.0% in 2020 – a substantial improvement following declines in 2018 and 2019 – as homebound consumers invest in their homes.

These and other key insights are featured in Gypsum: United States. This report forecasts to 2024 US gypsum demand in metric tons. Total demand is segmented by product in terms of:

crude gypsum

synthetic gypsum

Total demand is also segmented by application as follows:

board

cement

other applications such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and plastics

To illustrate historical trends, total demand and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2009 to 2019.

Board demand quantities include the weight of paper, metal, and other materials incorporated into the product.

Key macroeconomic indicators are also provided with quantified trends. Other various topics, including profiles of pertinent leading companies, are covered in this report. A full outline of report items by page is available in the Table of Contents.

