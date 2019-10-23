US Healthcare Insured Population to Increase Less Than 1.0% Yearly to 2023

CLEVELAND, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Through 2023, the US insured population is projected to rise 0.7% annually while the uninsured population is expected to increase 1.2% annually, according to Healthcare Insurance: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. The percentage of uninsured individuals is projected to rise to 9.5% in 2023 due in part to tightened Medicaid eligibility rules by some states and the repeal of the penalty associated with the individual mandate to carry healthcare insurance. Notably, any changes the federal government and/or the states make to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) or other healthcare insurance programs could result in changes to these forecasts.

More information about the report is available at: https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Healthcare-Insurance-United-States-FF95013/?progid=91541

Medicare enrollment is forecast to expand 2.7% annually to 2023, outpacing gains in Medicaid and private healthcare insurance. The number of persons 65 years of age and older is projected to rise 3.3% per year between 2018 and 2023, more than four times as fast as the average for the total population.

These and other key insights are featured in Healthcare Insurance: United States. This report forecasts US healthcare insurance coverage for 2019-2023. Healthcare insurance forecasts include the number of insured and uninsured and the number of persons enrolled in the following insurance types:

employer-sponsored private insurance

direct-purchase private insurance

Medicaid

Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)

Medicare

Because a person's healthcare insurance coverage may include more than one type of plan at one point in time and/or different types during a calendar year, double counting occurs.

This report also forecasts to 2023 US healthcare expenditures in nominal US dollars, segmented by funding source as follows:

private insurance

Medicare

Medicaid

out-of-pocket

investment

other funding sources such as military and veteran's insurance programs, public welfare programs, and public health activities

To illustrate historical trends, the number of insured and uninsured, healthcare insurance coverage by type, healthcare insurance premiums for private-sector establishments, the proportion of private-sector establishments that offer healthcare insurance, healthcare expenditures by funding source, and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018.

About Freedonia Focus Reports

Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Services & Industries reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.684.9600

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Related Links

http://www.freedoniagroup.com

