U.S. Healthcare Tech Firm Launches AI Platform to Address and Reduce Physician Burnout Globally

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Redpoint Summit announces the product release of a game changer, specifically built to automate and expedite workflows within Electronic Medical Records.

Redpoint Summit's management team includes CTO Mike Antonelli (from left), Senior Product Manager Angela Gifford, and founder and CEO Chuck Schneider.

Medication Order Favorites uses artificial intelligence (AI) to keep track of physicians' usage patterns, streamlining the time spent in EMR to reduce burnout. This innovative product helps physicians spend less time behind the keyboard entering data into the EMR, and spend more time with additional patients. "Physicians spend up to two hours…for every hour they spend face-to-face with the patient," according to the American Medical Association.

Redpoint Summit founders partnered with Nebraska Medicine, a private not-for-profit healthcare company, to specifically design and build a digital system to address burnout. Clinical burnout is a significant issue for health systems across the globe. Hospitals are seeing high turnover and increased costs. "Some 25% of clinicians are considering switching careers. Of those considering leaving the field entirely, 89% cite burnout as the main cause," Redpoint Summit cited authors Drs. Erin Ney, Michael Brookshire and Joshua Weisbrod.

Health workers are facing burnout even as COVID levels ease, according to Canada's Global News. "After two years of extreme pandemic workloads, doctors and nurses say they are experiencing more burnout and emotional exhaustion than ever before. We are absolutely destroyed."

The advantages of using Redpoint Summit's new Medication Order Favorites are:

Medication Order Favorites doesn't consume the end user's time or require any changes from the IT staff.

There is no manual build or ongoing maintenance required.

EMR stays updated, based on the user's current ordering patterns.

"I'm excited about your product because it's built around efficiency, throughput, and personalization," the CIO of a large health system told Redpoint.

Redpoint Summit will continue to build a portfolio of physician efficiency products ranging from streamlining documentation to managing order sets, said CEO Chuck Schneider. "Our vision is to be the world-leading clinical data analytics company, and from the analytics, we can improve costs and patient outcomes," said Schneider, co-founder with board member Brian Lancaster and advisor Dr. Michael Ash, an executive vice president for Nebraska Medicine.

"There's actually an industry term called 'pajama time,' which means physicians go home at night and complete their documentation," added Schneider, who traveled to hospital systems worldwide to have conversations with physicians and nurses.

ABOUT REDPOINT SUMMIT

https://www.redpointsummit.com/

Redpoint Summit is a healthcare technology company focused on reducing clinician burnout through electronic medical record personalization at scale. The company evaluates each clinician through AI data analysis and identifies their electronic medical record usage patterns. Redpoint Summit uses automation to build streamlined content that reduces frustration and time spent in the EMR. Redpoint was established in 2021 and is based out of Kansas City, Mo. Their partnership with Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska was formed to combat clinician burnout, improve clinician efficiency, and lower the cost of healthcare. https://www.redpointsummit.com/

