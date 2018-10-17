US HealthVest is Developing a New Behavioral Hospital on Hendricks Regional Health Plainfield Campus

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US HealthVest announced the development of Indianapolis Behavioral Hospital, a new stand-alone behavioral hospital that will provide a full continuum of specialized inpatient and outpatient mental health care to patients of all ages. The new hospital will be located on the campus of Hendricks Regional Health in Plainfield, Indiana.

"We are excited to work in collaboration with Hendricks Regional Health to bring these vital services to the community," said Richard Kresch, M.D., President and CEO of US HealthVest. "Indianapolis Behavioral Hospital will treat the increasing and unmet need for specialized mental health services in the growing Indianapolis area."

The facility will provide behavioral health and addiction treatment services to all patients, regardless of ability to pay. Comprehensive services will include free 24/7 assessments, inpatient care and intensive outpatient services. A full range of specialized programs will be offered, such as a Women's Program, a Youth Program, a Co-Occurring Disorders Program, a Geriatric Program and a Psychiatric Intensive Care Program.

"The shortage of mental health services in our community and across the state and nation is at an unprecedented level," said Hendricks Regional Health President & CEO Kevin Speer. "In Hendricks County alone, mental health and substance abuse were tied as the number two overall health concerns in the most recent Community Health Assessment. This collaboration with US HealthVest helps us bridge the gap for the children, adults and families who need these critical services."

The project also brings a positive economic impact for Hendricks and surrounding counties. US HealthVest will invest $25 million to construct the 77,000 square-foot facility. The two-story hospital will have open spaces with views of nature, fostering a safe and nurturing environment. Shared amenities will include activity rooms, therapy spaces and a dining area, along with indoor and outdoor recreational spaces. Indianapolis Behavioral Hospital, expected to open in early 2020, will create over 250 new high-quality jobs with full benefits, as well as bring new state and federal funds to the area.

About US HealthVest

US HealthVest is an innovative provider of behavioral healthcare services. US HealthVest operates Chicago Behavioral Hospital, Lake Behavioral Hospital, Smokey Point Behavioral Hospital, Ridgeview Institute-Smyrna, Ridgeview Institute - Monroe and is developing additional psychiatric hospitals across the country. Accredited by The Joint Commission, US HealthVest's hospitals provide specialized psychiatric care to patients with a full range of inpatient and outpatient services for adolescents, adults and senior adults. US HealthVest was founded in 2013 by Dr. Richard Kresch, formerly Founder & CEO of Ascend Health Corporation and Heartland Health Developments. For more information, please visit www.ushealthvest.com.

About Hendricks Regional Health

Hendricks Regional Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit, charitable, healthcare organization with a deeply rooted legacy of community service. The Hendricks' culture is built on our vision to be the community's indispensable healthcare partner and on these seven values: Respect, Empathy, Integrity, Courage, Collaboration, Loyalty and Engagement. More than 2,200 associates live these values each day through a shared philosophy of patient-centered, high-quality, low-cost care.

In 2018, Hendricks was awarded a five-star overall rating for quality and safety by the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services. We are a Magnet® hospital for nursing excellence and are accredited by Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program (HFAP). Hendricks achieved the Healthgrades 2018 Outstanding Patient Experience Award™ and is one of only 13 hospitals to be recognized in the top five percent in the nation for Outstanding Patient Experience for eleven consecutive years. In addition, since Fall 2016 Hendricks Regional Health has received consecutive "A" ratings in patient safety from Leapfrog.

Hendricks staffs a full complement of physicians in a variety of specialties at locations in Danville, Avon, Plainfield, Brownsburg, Lizton and Bainbridge, Indiana. For more information, please visit www.hendricks.org.

