US HealthVest to Present at the Jefferies 2021 Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US HealthVest today announced that Richard Kresch, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the Jefferies 2021 Healthcare Conference. The presentation details are as follows:

Date: Friday, June 4, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/us.h/1783026

The presentation will be webcast live using the link above and a replay will be available on US HealthVest's corporate website (www.ushealthvest.com) following the event.

About US HealthVest

US HealthVest is an innovative developer of psychiatric hospitals with locations in the Chicago, Atlanta, Seattle and Indianapolis markets. US HealthVest's portfolio of hospitals are accredited by The Joint Commission and provide specialized psychiatric care to patients with a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient services. For more information, please visit www.ushealthvest.com.

SOURCE US HealthVest

Related Links

http://ushealthvest.com

