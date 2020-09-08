U.S. Home Care Market and Competitive Environment 2020: Strategic Analysis of Key Factors Influencing the Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Care in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Home Care in USA market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.



It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered



List of Content and Tables



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Green trend set to go down several different paths

Convenience dominates consumers' minds as they make purchase decisions

Shifts in laundry care consumption habits slightly push sales up in 2019

Slight growth expected through 2024, with air care and surface care the most significant drivers

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Households 2014-2019

MARKET DATA

Table 2 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 7 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 8 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)



SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

HEADLINES



PROSPECTS

Private label set to take on bigger role in laundry care

Premium and new formats continue to take share from cheaper older formats

Internet retailing grows with aid from click and collect

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The Procter & Gamble Co responds to consumer wants

Premium brands finding success switching consumers from liquid to tablets

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 11 Household Possession of Washing Machines 2014-2019

CATEGORY DATA

Table 12 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 13 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 14 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 15 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 16 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 17 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 18 Sales of In-wash Spot and Stain Removers by Type: % Value Breakdown 2014-2019

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2015-2019

Table 22 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2016-2019

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2015-2019

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2016-2019

Table 25 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 26 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

HEADLINES



PROSPECTS

Health-conscious consumers creating potential for hand dishwashing

Automatic dishwashing tablets still preferred choice among consumers in the US

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Procter & Gamble releases new product in attempt to revive declining hand dishwashing

Procter & Gamble strengthens position at the top of dishwashing in the US

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 27 Household Possession of Dishwashers 2014-2019

CATEGORY DATA

Table 28 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 29 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 30 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2015-2019

Table 31 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2016-2019

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 33 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

HEADLINES



PROSPECTS

Legal push for transparency set for bigger role

Probiotic cleaners on the horizon?

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Private label sees its strongest growth in surface care in 2019

Consumers prioritising multi-use formats

The Clorox Co retains largest all purpose wipes share despite private label gains

CATEGORY DATA

Table 34 Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 35 Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 36 Sales of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 37 Sales of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 38 NBO Company Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 39 LBN Brand Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 40 NBO Company Shares of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems: % Value 2015-2019

Table 41 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems: % Value 2016-2019

Table 42 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 43 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

HEADLINES



PROSPECTS

Internet retailing remains a difficult channel for shipping bleach products

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Clorox adds more market share by proving that brand name matters in bleach

Private label continues losing popularity among consumers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 44 Sales of Bleach: Value 2014-2019

Table 45 Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 46 NBO Company Shares of Bleach: % Value 2015-2019

Table 47 LBN Brand Shares of Bleach: % Value 2016-2019

Table 48 Forecast Sales of Bleach: Value 2019-2024

Table 49 Forecast Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2019-2024

HEADLINES



PROSPECTS

Convenience is keeping the category afloat as consumers move to multi-purpose products

Population growth driving sales, offset by trend towards apartment living

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Consumers are more attracted to brands that fit their personal beliefs

Clorox continues to be go-to company for toilet cleaning and disinfecting purposes

CATEGORY DATA

Table 50 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 51 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 52 NBO Company Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 53 LBN Brand Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 54 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 55 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

HEADLINES



PROSPECTS

Shoe polish grows despite consumers leading more casual lifestyles

Product specialisation still in demand, as consumers move towards multifunctionality

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Kiwi Brands Inc maintains top position in polishes due to shoe polish dominance

Greener products have increased sales in polishes

CATEGORY DATA

Table 56 Sales of Polishes by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 57 Sales of Polishes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 58 NBO Company Shares of Polishes: % Value 2015-2019

Table 59 LBN Brand Shares of Polishes: % Value 2016-2019

Table 60 Forecast Sales of Polishes by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 61 Forecast Sales of Polishes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

HEADLINES



PROSPECTS

Candles and car air fresheners continue significant growth in 2019

Internet retailing and home improvement channels increase share of sales in 2019

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Newell Brands still growing in 2019, capturing largest share to date

still growing in 2019, capturing largest share to date More customisation and scent variety preferred by consumers in 2019

CATEGORY DATA

Table 62 Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 63 Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 64 Sales of Air Care by Fragrance: Value Ranking 2018-2019

Table 65 NBO Company Shares of Air Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 66 LBN Brand Shares of Air Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 67 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 68 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

HEADLINES



PROSPECTS

Insecticide baits popular as consumers seek convenience and less chemical exposure

Bed bugs continue invading consumers' living spaces in major US cities

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Most major players and private label successfully gain share in 2019

SC Johnson & Son continues to dominate, despite lack of innovation

CATEGORY DATA

Table 69 Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 70 Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 71 Sales of Spray/Aerosol Insecticides by Type: % Value 2014-2019

Table 72 NBO Company Shares of Home Insecticides: % Value 2015-2019

Table 73 LBN Brand Shares of Home Insecticides: % Value 2016-2019

Table 74 Forecast Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 75 Forecast Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

