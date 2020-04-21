U.S. Hospitals Suffering Financial Damage as a Result of COVID-19 Pandemic

CHICAGO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's hospitals are suffering significant financial damage as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic response. Kaufman Hall's data from more than 800 U.S. hospitals show that volume and revenue declines, along with flat to rising expenses, resulted in a dramatic fall in margin within a matter of weeks, plunging not-for-profit hospitals, which historically operate on thin margins, deep into the red.

"The data paints a dire picture for U.S. hospitals," said Jim Blake, managing director, Kaufman Hall. "While the nation is relying heavily on our healthcare system, the COVID-19 response actions are having a devastating financial impact on these organizations. These initial numbers only reflect the first two weeks of the COVID-19 response and likely indicate more negative results in the future."

Kaufman Hall's latest edition of the National Hospital Flash Report, based on March data from more than 800 U.S. hospitals, shares the dramatic impact.

Margins

Operating margins dropped 150% year-over-year



Operating EBITDA margins fell more than 100% year-over-year



Operating margins fell 170% below budget for the month

Hospital Volumes

Operating Room minutes down 20% year-over-year



Emergency Department visits dropped 15% year-over-year



Median hospital occupancy rate was 53% for the month

Hospital Expenses

Labor expenses were up 3% year-over-year



Non-labor expenses were up 1% year-over-year

Revenue

Budgeted inpatient revenue was down 13% in March



Budgeted outpatient revenue was down 17% in March



Bad debt and charity care rose 13% year-over-year

For more statistics and details, please see the National Hospital Flash Report.

Kaufman Hall experts are available for comment, please contact Philip Anast at [email protected].

