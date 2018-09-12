US Housing Starts to Rise 2.4% Yearly to 2022

CLEVELAND, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US housing starts are forecast to see annual growth of 2.4% through 2022, according to Housing: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Builders will benefit from rising levels of employment and strengthening consumer finances. Population growth and household creation will also support gains. Despite the robust annual growth projected for housing starts, total 2022 activity is only expected to reach 2007 levels. The vitality of the housing market in the years leading up to 2007 was boosted by unsustainable factors (e.g., easy access to credit) that are unlikely to reoccur in the forecast period.

Single-unit conventional housing starts are projected to remain the largest segment. Rising household formation will continue to support new residential construction. However, the average size of new single-unit conventional homes is expected to decline to 2022, reversing the gains of the 2007-2017 decade.

These and other key insights are featured in Housing: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 US housing starts and the housing stock in units, and average floor space per new and existing units in square feet. Each measure is segmented by housing type in terms of:

single-unit conventional

multiple-unit conventional

manufactured

In addition, housing starts and the housing stock, as well as existing home sales, are segmented by region as follows: South, Midwest, West, Northeast. Furthermore, spending on residential building construction in US dollars is forecast to 2022 and is segmented by type as follows: single-unit, multiple-unit, and improvements.

To illustrate historical trends, housing starts, the housing stock, existing home sales, average floor space, residential building construction expenditures, the median price of new single-unit conventional homes, interest rates, and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2007 to 2017.

About Freedonia Focus Reports



Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Building Products reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

