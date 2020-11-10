U.S. HVAC Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 37 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this U.S. HVAC market report.

The U.S. HVAC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% during the period 2019−2025.



Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. A looming climate crisis and a pandemic have dictated much of where the HVAC industry is today with thermal comfort and indoor air quality becoming the prime focus.

2. Sustainability has become the buzzword, and so has efficiency-driven standards and regulations and other conditions in the US HVAC market.

3. IoT is fundamentally changing the market, making systems smarter and more accessible, offering benefits such as condition-based maintenance and remote and automatic system adjustments.

4. HVAC engineers are aging out; with an average age of 54, a good chunk of technicians is expected to retire within the next decade, with a lesser number of technicians replacing them, challenging market growth.

5. A lot of the established vendors are focusing on forward and backward integrations in order to provide end-to-end solutions in the US HVAC market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by equipment, application, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 17 other vendors

U.S. HVAC Market – Segmentation

The air conditioning segment is expected to reach a revenue share of over $23 billion by 2025. The US air conditioner market is characterized by domestic and globally established vendors. Although a majority of regions in the US are witnessing harsh winter climates throughout the year, the demand for air-conditioners is seasonal.

by 2025. The US air conditioner market is characterized by domestic and globally established vendors. Although a majority of regions in the US are witnessing harsh winter climates throughout the year, the demand for air-conditioners is seasonal. The increased health awareness has led to growth in spend on ventilation products, particularly on the residential space, which is driving the revenue share of ventilation products. Several manufacturers in the ventilation equipment market are incorporating state-of-art technology to gain an upper hand in the cross competition with air-conditioners and heating equipment that are manufactured with inbuilt ventilation fans.

The application segment of the U.S. HVAC market has severely hit since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Q2 2020, majority of construction projects in Northeast and Southern regions were affected with a high risk of lag in operations. Most projects had been shut down due to the unavailability of employees and construction supplies.

U.S. HVAC Market by Equipment

Air Conditioning

RAC



CAC



Chillers



Heat Exchangers



Others

Ventilation

Air Handling Units



Air Filters



Humidifiers and Dehumidifiers



Fan Coil Units



Others

Heating

Furnace



Heat Pump



Boiler Units



Others

U.S. HVAC Market by Application

Residential

Commercial

Office Space



Airports & Public Spaces



Hospitality



Healthcare Facilities



Industrial & Others

U.S. HVAC Market – Dynamics

IoT is fundamentally changing the HVAC industry as the technology comes to the forefront and makes systems smarter and more accessible, offering benefits based on a number of custom settings and schedules, including condition-based maintenance, lower energy consumption, predictive performance issues, remote and automatic system adjustments. At the prompt of a command, occupants are able to adjust just about everything from heat to fans. The uptake of smart HVAC is being fuelled by the growing number of renewable energy start-ups that are cropping up across the country, the prevalence of different weather conditions, and the acceleration in smart home and smart building adoption. Further, the Government of the US and EPA's implementations of several regulations have forced several manufacturers in the market to upgrade their products with energy-efficient technologies. In the recent past, the emphasis on connecting several sensors within building ecosystems, including HVAC, has grown for achieving energy efficiency.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Conducive Environment for Contractors

Systems Go Ductless

Energy Economy Spawns Upgrades

Renewed Focus on Comfort, Functionality, and Health

U.S. HVAC Market – Geography

The southern part of the country recorded the largest sale of HVAC services and revenues in 2019. This is mainly attributed to the fact that cities and towns in the southern part of the country experience varying weather conditions, as compared to those in other regions. The National Association of Home Builders stated the construction industry in southern states had experienced major growth in residential and commercial units with a growth rate of 6.3% in 2019, creating a huge need for efficient heating and cooling of residential, industrial, and commercial buildings. As a result, the need for HVAC remains consistently high in this part of the country, and all new single-family households in the region are built with CACs.

U.S. HVAC Market by Geography

US

South



West



North-East



Mid-West

Major Vendors

Daikin

Carrier

Ingersoll Rand

Lennox International

Other Prominent Vendors

Mitsubishi Electric

Johnson Controls

Danfoss

Honeywell

Rheem Manufacturing

Nortek Air Solutions

Fujitsu America

Dunham Bush

TCL

Camfil

Onda

Backer Springfield

Soler & Palau

Hitachi

Alfa Laval

LG Electronics

Zehnder

