U.S. Immigration Fund Announces I-526 Petition Approvals for Halletts Point EB-5 Project in Queens, New York

The I-526 Immigrant Petition is filed by the EB-5 investor to demonstrate that they are in the process of investing, or have already invested the required amount of capital in an EB-5 project. Once an investor's I-526 is approved, he or she can apply for permanent resident status and their conditional permanent residence card is typically issued within 2-4 weeks of the approval. The approval of the I-526 indicates that a foreign investor is one step closer to obtaining permanent residency status in the United States.

"We want to congratulate our EB-5 investors who recently received their I-526 petition approvals," said Nicholas Mastroianni II, CEO and Chairman of USIF. "We wish these investors and their families all the best on establishing their residence in the United States, and we look forward to working with many more investors in the future".

Nicholas Mastroianni III, President of USIF added, "Achieving I-526 approvals for another EB-5 funded project is an outstanding achievement for our company. To date, over 4,500 investor-families received I-526 approvals through investing in one of USIF's EB-5 projects, it's our investors that truly define our success".

Halletts Point, will consist of rental units featuring studios, one, two, three bedroom and townhouse, smoke-free pet-friendly rental residences. The project will transform a stretch of the Queens waterfront to a thriving residential community with a supermarket, a vibrant mix of retail, an extended and enhanced waterfront esplanade, parklands and renovated playgrounds. 25,000 square-feet of sought after indoor and outdoor amenities will include: two outdoor terraces and sun lounges, barbeque grills and dining tables, resident lounge, fitness center with yoga studio, on-premise attended parking garage. The project is currently under construction and creating numerous jobs for the Queens area in New York.

The USCIS project approval on Halletts Point project is another significant milestone for U.S. Immigration Fund. USIF is an established leader in the industry with great success for its EB-5 investors in 25 notable projects including West 57th, Via Mizner, 855 Avenue of the Americas, The Charles, and more which will contribute over $14 billion to the United States economy including almost $3 billion of EB-5 financing from approximately 6,000 investors at the time of completion. USIF continues to work tirelessly to help all investors reach their goal of becoming United States residents.

About U.S. Immigration Fund

USIF is America's leading EB-5 Regional Center operator with world-renowned investment opportunities from New York City to California and 6,000 clients from across the globe. With approved Regional Centers located in the world's most thriving cities, USIF provides worthwhile opportunities for foreign investors and their families to obtain permanent U.S. residency through the EB-5 Program. These initiatives enjoy full government support as they stimulate the economy, generate at least ten jobs per investment, and promote community development while providing access to green cards for foreign investors and their families.

Contact:

U.S Immigration Fund

115 Front Street suite 300, Jupiter, FL 33477

(561) 799-1883

publicrelations@usifund.com



SOURCE U.S. Immigration Fund