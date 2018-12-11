NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US In Vitro Diagnostics Industry 2019-2023: Supplier Shares by Test, Segment Volume and Sales Forecasts, Instrumentation Review, Opportunities for Suppliers

This new report provides an overview of the US diagnostic testing market, including sales and market shares of leading reagent and instrument suppliers, as well as test volume and sales forecasts for the following market segments:

- Blood Banking

- Cancer

- Chemistry

- Coagulation

- Drugs of Abuse

- Endocrine

- Hematology and Flow Cytometry

- Immunoprotein

- Infectious Diseases

- Molecular Diagnostics

- TDM

Table of Contents

Business Environment

1 Health Care Expenditures

2 Cost Consciousness

3 Reimbursement

4 Industry Consolidation

5 Managed Care

a. PPO

b. HMO

6 Hospitals

7 Admissions

8 Length of Stay

9 Industry Diversification

10 Physician Demographics

11 Population Aging

a. Chronic Illness

b. Disease Incidence

c. Susceptibility to Iatrogenesis

d. Multiple Illness Cases

12 Laboratory Regulations

13 FDA Reform

Market Structure

1 Centralized Testing

a. Hospitals

b. Commercial/Private Laboratories

c. Blood Banks

2 POC/Decentralized Testing

a. Ambulatory Care Centers

b. Cancer Clinics

c. Home/Self Testing

d. Physician Offices/Group Practices

e. Other Decentralized Testing Locations



Market Size, Growth, Major Instrument and Reagent Suppliers' Market Shares

Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostic Markets

Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostic

Volume Forecasts by Test Category

Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostic

Reagent Sales Forecasts by Test Category

Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostic

Instrument Sales Forecasts by Analyzer Type

Estimated Sales and Market Shares of Major Suppliers

Of Clinical Chemistry Instruments and Reagents

Estimated Sales and Major Shares of Major Suppliers

Of Immunodiagnostic Instruments and Reagents

Infectious Disease Testing Market

Test Volume Forecasts by Market Segment



Sales Forecasts by Market Segment

AIDS Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers

Chlamydia Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers

Gonorrhea Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers

Hepatitis Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers

Rubella Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers

Streptococci Testing: Market Share of Major Suppliers



Syphilis Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers

Cancer Diagnostic Market

Test Volume Forecasts by Market Segment



Sales Forecasts by Market Segment

AFP Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers

CA 15-3/27-29 Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers

CA 19-9 Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers

CEA Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers

PSA Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers

Molecular Diagnostic Market

Molecular Diagnostics Test Volume Forecasts by Application

Molecular Diagnostic Sales Forecasts by Application

Market Shares of Major Supplier of Molecular Diagnostic Tests

Market Shares of Major Supplier of HIV/Hepatitis Blood Screening Assays

Market Shares of Major Supplier of West Nile Virus Blood Screening Assays

Hematology and Flow Cytometry Markets

Hematology and Flow Cytometry Test Volume Forecasts

Hematology and Flow Cytometry Diagnostics Market Forecasts

Hematology Diagnostics Market Forecasts by Market Segment

Market Shares of Major Suppliers of Hematology Instruments and Consumables

Flow Cytometry Diagnostics Market Forecasts by Market Segment

Market Shares of Major Suppliers of Flow Cytometry Instruments and Consumables

Coagulation Testing Market

Coagulation Test Volume Forecasts by Market Segment

Coagulation Reagent Sales Forecasts by Market Segment

Coagulation Instrument Sales Forecasts by Market Segment

Market Shares of Major Suppliers of Coagulation Diagnostic Products

Blood Banking Market

Blood Typing and Grouping Test Volume Forecasts by Market Segment

Infectious Disease Screening Test Volume Forecasts by Market Segment

Blood Typing and Grouping Reagent Market Forecasts by Market Segment

Infectious Disease Screening Reagent Market Forecasts by Market Segment

Market Shares of Major Suppliers of Blood Typing and Grouping Tests

Market Shares of Major Suppliers of HIV/HTLV Blood Screening Tests

Market Shares of Major Suppliers of Hepatitis B Blood Screening Tests

Market Shares of Major Suppliers of Hepatitis C Blood Screening Tests

Market Shares of Major Suppliers of HIV/Hepatitis Blood Screening NAT Assays

Market Shares of Major Suppliers of West Nile Virus NAT Assays

Market Shares of Major Suppliers of CMV Blood Screening Tests

Market Shares of Major Suppliers of Syphilis Blood Screening Tests

Contains 101 pages and 48 tables



