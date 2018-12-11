US In Vitro Diagnostics Industry 2019-2023: Supplier Shares by Test, Segment Volume and Sales Forecasts, Instrumentation Review, Opportunities for Suppliers
This new report provides an overview of the US diagnostic testing market, including sales and market shares of leading reagent and instrument suppliers, as well as test volume and sales forecasts for the following market segments:
- Blood Banking
- Cancer
- Chemistry
- Coagulation
- Drugs of Abuse
- Endocrine
- Hematology and Flow Cytometry
- Immunoprotein
- Infectious Diseases
- Molecular Diagnostics
- TDM
Table of Contents
Business Environment
1 Health Care Expenditures
2 Cost Consciousness
3 Reimbursement
4 Industry Consolidation
5 Managed Care
a. PPO
b. HMO
6 Hospitals
7 Admissions
8 Length of Stay
9 Industry Diversification
10 Physician Demographics
11 Population Aging
a. Chronic Illness
b. Disease Incidence
c. Susceptibility to Iatrogenesis
d. Multiple Illness Cases
12 Laboratory Regulations
13 FDA Reform
Market Structure
1 Centralized Testing
a. Hospitals
b. Commercial/Private Laboratories
c. Blood Banks
2 POC/Decentralized Testing
a. Ambulatory Care Centers
b. Cancer Clinics
c. Home/Self Testing
d. Physician Offices/Group Practices
e. Other Decentralized Testing Locations
Market Size, Growth, Major Instrument and Reagent Suppliers' Market Shares
Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostic Markets
Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostic
Volume Forecasts by Test Category
Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostic
Reagent Sales Forecasts by Test Category
Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostic
Instrument Sales Forecasts by Analyzer Type
Estimated Sales and Market Shares of Major Suppliers
Of Clinical Chemistry Instruments and Reagents
Estimated Sales and Major Shares of Major Suppliers
Of Immunodiagnostic Instruments and Reagents
Infectious Disease Testing Market
Test Volume Forecasts by Market Segment
Sales Forecasts by Market Segment
AIDS Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers
Chlamydia Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers
Gonorrhea Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers
Hepatitis Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers
Rubella Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers
Streptococci Testing: Market Share of Major Suppliers
Syphilis Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers
Cancer Diagnostic Market
Test Volume Forecasts by Market Segment
Sales Forecasts by Market Segment
AFP Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers
CA 15-3/27-29 Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers
CA 19-9 Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers
CEA Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers
PSA Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers
Molecular Diagnostic Market
Molecular Diagnostics Test Volume Forecasts by Application
Molecular Diagnostic Sales Forecasts by Application
Market Shares of Major Supplier of Molecular Diagnostic Tests
Market Shares of Major Supplier of HIV/Hepatitis Blood Screening Assays
Market Shares of Major Supplier of West Nile Virus Blood Screening Assays
Hematology and Flow Cytometry Markets
Hematology and Flow Cytometry Test Volume Forecasts
Hematology and Flow Cytometry Diagnostics Market Forecasts
Hematology Diagnostics Market Forecasts by Market Segment
Market Shares of Major Suppliers of Hematology Instruments and Consumables
Flow Cytometry Diagnostics Market Forecasts by Market Segment
Market Shares of Major Suppliers of Flow Cytometry Instruments and Consumables
Coagulation Testing Market
Coagulation Test Volume Forecasts by Market Segment
Coagulation Reagent Sales Forecasts by Market Segment
Coagulation Instrument Sales Forecasts by Market Segment
Market Shares of Major Suppliers of Coagulation Diagnostic Products
Blood Banking Market
Blood Typing and Grouping Test Volume Forecasts by Market Segment
Infectious Disease Screening Test Volume Forecasts by Market Segment
Blood Typing and Grouping Reagent Market Forecasts by Market Segment
Infectious Disease Screening Reagent Market Forecasts by Market Segment
Market Shares of Major Suppliers of Blood Typing and Grouping Tests
Market Shares of Major Suppliers of HIV/HTLV Blood Screening Tests
Market Shares of Major Suppliers of Hepatitis B Blood Screening Tests
Market Shares of Major Suppliers of Hepatitis C Blood Screening Tests
Market Shares of Major Suppliers of HIV/Hepatitis Blood Screening NAT Assays
Market Shares of Major Suppliers of West Nile Virus NAT Assays
Market Shares of Major Suppliers of CMV Blood Screening Tests
Market Shares of Major Suppliers of Syphilis Blood Screening Tests
Contains 101 pages and 48 tables
