U.S. Institutional Cleaning Detergents Market Projected to Surpass $1.19 Billion by 2025, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on Global Market Insights Inc.'s report, the U.S. Institutional Cleaning Detergents Market was estimated at $980 million in 2020 and is slated to exceed $1.19 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2025. The report provides a thorough analysis of the main investment avenues, major winning strategies, drivers and opportunities, wavering industry trends, market estimations as well as size, competitive scenarios.

The pH-neutral property and less hazardous nature of neutral cleaning detergents to both humans handling it and the environment is likely to make neutral institutional cleaning detergents an ideal choice for use in dishwashing applications. Moreover, increasing efforts by manufacturers to develop detergent formulations that are biodegradable and growing consumer desire to move towards the use of eco-friendly cleaning products is likely to foster the growth of neutral type institutional cleaning detergents for dishwashing application in the U.S.

COVID-19 Synopsis:

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant sudden rise in the demand for high-quality detergents from the commercial and institutional sector has encouraged market participants to focus on the development of new and innovative products which are highly effective against the coronavirus and can help in curtailing the spread of the infection

The U.S. institutional cleaning detergents market from manual dishwashing applications is expected to reach over USD 260 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% throughout the forecast period. Moreover, dishwashing machine type application is expected to reach over USD 930 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the assessment period

The use of detergents from manual dishwashing applications is expected to surge in small and medium-sized restaurants, especially in the states of the U.S. which are relatively backward in the adoption of technological advancements owing to the relatively low cost associated with manual dishwashing and the comparatively low spending capacity of small-sized restaurant owners.

The high rate of adoption of technology in the U.S. coupled with the growing need to save human effort and time in cleaning utensils and kitchenware is likely to raise the demand for detergents from dishwashing machine applications

The U.S. institutional cleaning detergents market share for dishwashing application from hospital end-use is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2025. The increasing reliance of patients on the food served by hospital canteens, owing to the increasing probability of relatives of patients contracting infectious diseases on direct contact with the patients, is likely to raise the demand of detergents for dishwashing applications from hospital canteens.

Cleaning detergents are being increasingly used for dishwashing applications in full-service restaurants for the past few years, owing to the changing consumer preference to dine out together with the entire family. An increasing number of restaurants providing a bar facility in the U.S. and growing consumer demand for alcohol and alcoholic beverages is likely to further raise product demand from full-service restaurants during the forecast timeframe, thus augmenting the growth of the U.S. institutional cleaning detergents market for dishwashing application.

Leading market players:

The U.S. Institutional Cleaning Detergents industry share is competitive and includes manufacturers such as Colgate-Palmolive Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever.

