U.S. Insurance Regulators to Headline Global Panel on Climate Risks Nov. 3, During UNEP's PSI COP26 Sustainable Insurance Series

"When it comes to climate risk and resiliency, there's critical work being done in every state. And it's an issue that state insurance regulators have prioritized for decades," explains Mike Consedine, CEO of the NAIC. "State insurance regulators have long been on the front lines of climate-related natural catastrophe preparedness and response, protecting policyholders and maintaining well-functioning insurance markets. We're very excited to participate in this event to share our work and learn from others."

State insurance regulators and the NAIC have an extensive history focused on managing the risks faced by the insurance industry and consumers. This includes addressing how natural hazards impact the solvency of insureds as well as the affordability and availability of insurance. In 2020, the organization and its members created a Climate and Resiliency Task Force, recognizing the challenges, risks and opportunities faced by the entire insurance industry and the importance of engaging all states on climate-related risk and resiliency issues. Current and future efforts build on decades of experience managing the economic fallout of natural disasters. State insurance regulators are better able to tackle this multi-generational issue by working collectively and sharing experiences, both at the domestic and international levels, to work toward a safer, more resilient future.

The agenda for the PSI COP26 Sustainable Insurance Series agenda can be found here.

Register for the panel: How are U.S. insurance regulators taking action on climate change?

About NAIC

As part of our state-based system of insurance regulation in the United States, the NAIC provides expertise, data, and analysis for insurance commissioners to effectively regulate the industry and protect consumers. The U.S. standard-setting organization is governed by the chief insurance regulators from the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories. Through the NAIC, state insurance regulators establish standards and best practices, conduct peer reviews, and coordinate regulatory oversight. NAIC staff supports these efforts and represents the collective views of state regulators domestically and internationally. For more information, visit www.naic.org.

SOURCE National Association of Insurance Commissioners

Related Links

http://www.naic.org

