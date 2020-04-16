US ITC: Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) Finds No Infringement of Hanwha Q-Cells' Patent by REC Group

According to Steve O'Neil, CEO at the pioneering solar energy company, headquartered in Norway, "The order is a testament to REC's confidence that Hanwha Q-Cells' claims against REC are and have always been without merit."

"REC is committed to remaining 'Solar's Most Trusted'. For more than 23 years, REC has been empowering homeowners, businesses, and communities around the world with clean and affordable solar energy via our inhouse invented, high-efficiency products. We will continue with that mission, even during these uncertain times surrounding COVID-19. With our broad precautionary measures, we are able to continue production ramp up of our most recent innovation, the REC Alpha Series. Our customers and partners can rely on us to bring new and exciting pioneering technology to the market to support the global energy transitions," O'Neil said.

In October 2019, REC started production of its 60-cell REC Alpha panel at an annual capacity of 600 MW. Combining innovative heterojunction cell technology with advanced interconnection technology and a patented panel design, the REC Alpha provides a significant power density of 217W/m2. In May 2020, REC is kicking off the production of the Alpha 72-cell version. REC's Alpha solar panels are perfectly suited for the rooftop segment and ground mount installations with space restrictions where system costs can be greatly compressed thanks to its high-power; helping to provide greater energy autonomy and combat climate change.

High-resolution pictures available for download in REC's Image Gallery .

About REC Group:

REC Group is an international pioneering solar energy company dedicated to empowering consumers with clean, affordable solar power in order to facilitate global energy transitions. Committed to quality and innovation, REC offers photovoltaic modules with leading high quality, backed by an exceptional low warranty claims rate of less than 100ppm. Founded in Norway in 1996, REC employs 2,000 people and has an annual solar panel capacity of 1.8 GW. With over 10 GW installed worldwide, REC is empowering more than 16 million people with clean solar energy. REC Group is a Bluestar Elkem company with headquarters in Norway, operational headquarters in Singapore, and regional bases in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Find out more at recgroup.com and on: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

For further information please contact:

Agnieszka Schulze

Head of Global PR, REC Group

Tel.: +49 89 54 04 67 225

E-mail: [email protected]

REC Solar EMEA GmbH

Leopoldstraße 175

80804 Munich, Germany

Managing Director: Cemil Seber

Court of Registration: Munich HRB 180306

VAT ID-No: DE266243545

SOURCE REC Group