U.S. Kidney Patients Lead Virtual Global Kidney Expert Meeting July 16-17, 2020

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP) and the George Washington University (GW) School of Medicine & Health Sciences (SMHS) announce their second Annual Global Summit entitled, "Global Kidney Innovations – Expanding Patient Choices & Outcomes." The Global Summit will be hosted July 16-17, 2020. The meeting focuses on the impact of COVID-19 on kidneys and kidney patients as well as key innovations in kidney care. All registration fees have been dropped to provide the broadest possible worldwide audience of frontline medical professionals, researchers, and kidney patients with immediate access to key insights related to COVID-19 and risks to kidney patients.

The Summit agenda, list of confirmed speakers, and registration information can be found at https://aakp.org/programs-and-events/2nd-annual-global-summit-global-kidney-innovations-expanding-patient-choices-outcomes/ .The May 2019 Inaugural Global Summit was livestreamed to over 50 countries and viewed by tens of thousands of viewers.

AAKP and GW SMHS invited top national and international experts in kidney care, including medical professionals, patient advocates, academics and researchers, government decision-makers, industry experts, and entrepreneurs. Beyond COVID-19, the agenda focuses on emerging innovation and research to care for kidney diseases, including diversity in clinical trials; precision medicine; genetic conditions such as APOL1; emerging research in the areas of early disease diagnosis and artificial intelligence; novel therapies in transplantation, including wearable and artificial implantable devices; and advancements in home dialysis care.

AAKP has already doubled the number of registrants from 2019. 2020 Global Summit registrants represent patients, kidney doctors, biomedical researchers, artificial intelligence experts, entrepreneurs, and investors across Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Ghana, Nepal, India, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Netherlands, and a rapidly expanding number of countries across the African continent.

Barbara L. Bass, MD, vice president for health affairs at GW, dean of the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences, and CEO of the GW Medical Faculty Associates, stated, "GW SMHS is honored to co-host the second annual Global Summit in partnership with AAKP. This summit brings together an international community of nephrologists and other medical specialists, scientists, and kidney patients who share the common goal of saving and restoring kidneys, and in so doing, saving lives and improving health for patients with renal disorders. This year's agenda, focused on the evolving body of knowledge of the COVID-19 virus and the impact of the global pandemic on patients living with kidney disease, is incredibly timely and relevant. I am certain the program will broaden our knowledge about this disease and its effects on all patients, with a deliberate focus on patients with kidney disease."

AAKP President Richard Knight, a 14-year transplant recipient, stated "The Global Summit is a tremendous opportunity for professionals and patients alike to quickly learn more about leading developments in kidney disease. This activity is a patient-led and unique event that allows all participants to increase collaboration, expand their professional networks, and to become better informed advocates for fully inclusive clinical trials, smart innovation, more investments in research, and the expansion of patient-centered kidney care." Knight has served in multiple kidney advocacy roles and is a former U.S. congressional staff member.

Global Summit Co-Chair and GW's Chief of the Division of Kidney Diseases and Hypertension Dominic Raj, MD, FACP, FASN, said, "The Division has a long tradition of progressive kidney medicine dating back to the 1950s that continues at GW today. This summit advocates for participatory medicine by providing a platform for patients, caregivers, policy makers, scientists, and industry to come together with the unified mission of improving kidney patient outcomes."

AAKP Chair of Policy and Global Affairs Paul T. Conway, a Global Summit co-chair, stated, "Changing status quo kidney care and blunting the worldwide spread of kidney disease depends upon greater collaborations in medical research, more representative clinical trials, and innovation. But the greatest drivers for change will be kidney patient consumers who are free to exercise care choice without the interference of restrictive policies imposed by either government or self-appointed outside experts whose aim is to impose quality adjusted life year measures and limit access to care." Conway is a 40-year kidney patient who has served in policy positions under three U.S. presidents and three state governors.

AAKP and GW SMHS thank their 2020 Global Summit sponsors: Amgen, Inc.; CareDx; Natera; Eurofins Transplant Genomics; Outset Medical; and Retrophin.

ABOUT GLOBAL SUMMIT PARTNERS:

About the American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP): AAKP is among the strongest global advocates for kidney patient consumer care choice and treatment innovation. From 1969-1973, AAKP patients led the effort in the U.S. Congress alongside senior White House officials to establish the End Stage Renal Disease Program, which has saved over a million lives through modern dialysis coverage. AAKP virtual platforms and social networks are internationally known for their impact. In 2019, AAKP announced the start of the Decade of the Kidney™ upon the signing of the White House Executive Order on Advancing American Kidney Health Initiative. Since 2018, AAKP has conducted the largest virtual kidney voter registration drive in America, the "I am a Kidney Voter" campaign, which has registered patients in every state. AAKP fights for policies to increase early disease detection, increase kidney transplantation and pre-emptive transplantation, protect the patient/physician relationship, promote research and innovation, and eliminate barriers for patient access to available treatment options. For more information, visit www.aakp.org. Follow AAKP on social media at @kidneypatient on Facebook and @kidneypatients on Twitter.

About the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences: Founded in 1824, the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences (SMHS) was the first medical school in the nation's capital and is the 11th oldest in the country. Working in the nation's capital with integrity and resolve, the GW SMHS is committed to improving the health and well-being of its local, national, and global communities. Visit its website at smhs.gwu.edu.

