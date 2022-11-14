US Lawn Mowers Market Report 2022: Government Smart City Initiatives Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Lawn Mowers Market Analysis & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The U.S. is one of the largest lawn mower markets. The region's growth is attributed to the growing governmental investments in expanding green spaces, including parks, playgrounds, and others, and the construction of new sports facilities owing to the increasing participation. The governmental initiatives to develop smart cities will encourage the adoption of smart technologies. Moreover, monitoring and addressing environmental issues are the focus areas of smart city initiatives. Also, energy conservation & efficiency are the prime concern which is expected to propel the demand for battery-powered mowers in the U.S. market.



According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), around 30% of the water in the U.S. is used for watering gardens and lawns. The increasing water crisis in the western U.S. is expected to hamper the green cover across the country. The government of several cities, including California, Las Vegas, and others, are offering incentives to xeriscape the lawns. The water shortage is projected to shift consumer demand towards artificial grass, thereby hampering the U.S. lawn mower market during the forecast period.



INDUSTRY TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Innovative Robotic Product Offering



The robotic lawn mowers, equipped with navigation & operation software, offer better productivity and minimize labor expenditure. These mowers are equipped with sensors such as obstacle identification, anti-theft system, weather sensing, and others. These mowers are expected to witness incremental revenue growth of USD 353.41 million in the U.S. lawn mower market during the forecast period due to the growing awareness and the adoption of autonomous technology. Husqvarna, STIGA, ZCS (Ambrogio), and Robomow (MTD Products) are some vendors catering to the market needs of this category.



Increasing Demand from Golf Courses



The U.S., accounting for more than 16,000 golf courses, is one of the leading golf course markets worldwide. In 2020, the number of golfers across the region reached around 25 million, witnessing a growth of nearly 500,000 and an increase of about 2% compared to 2019. Women golfers have seen a rise of over 7% year-over-year. The growth in public golf clubs further encourages individuals' sports participation. Hence, the increasing participation is boosting the construction of new golf courses, thereby driving the U.S. lawn mower market.

Segmentation by Product Type

Walk-behind Lawn Mowers

Ride-on Mower

Standard Ride-on Mower



Zero-turn Lawn Mower



Lawn Tractors



Garden Tractors



Robotic Lawn Mower

Segmentation by End-users

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Government & Others

Segmentation by Fuel Type

Gas-powered Lawn Mowers

Electric-powered Lawn Mowers

Manual-powered Lawn Mowers

Propane-powered Lawn Mowers

Segmentation by Distribution Channels

Online

Offline

Segmentation by Region

Southern US

Western US

Midwest US

Northeastern US

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Key players in the U.S. lawn mower market include Deere & Company, Ariens, Stanley Black & Decker, The Toro Company, and others. These players emphasize the implementation of newer and advanced technologies and the expansion of their product segment. These players emphasize offering productive and sustainable ways of mowing lawns or garden areas.



Key Vendors

Ariens Company

Bad Boy Mowers

Bobcat

Briggs & Stratton

Chervon Group

Deere & Company

Honda Power Equipment

Husqvarna

Kubota Corporation

Makita

Mamibot

Masport

Metalcraft Of Mayvellie

Positec Group

Robert Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker Stiga

STIHL

The Toro Company

Volta

