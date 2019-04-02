US LBM Acquires BM Windows

LAS VEGAS, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM Holdings, LLC ("US LBM"), a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired BM Windows of Las Vegas.

BM Windows provides distribution, sales and installation services for windows and doors to customers in Las Vegas and Reno in Nevada. BM Windows will operate as a unit of US LBM's Desert Companies. Led by President Terry Ono, Desert joined US LBM in 2014 and is a leading supplier of lumber, engineered wood, fasteners, roof and floor truss systems and more to residential homebuilders and contractors in the Las Vegas market. US LBM purchased BM Windows from owners Jim and Rich Urello, who will remain with the company as president and vice president, respectively.

"The addition of a specialty dealer in BM Windows strengthens our position and expands our product offering in an important existing market for us," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "We're excited to welcome the BM Windows team to Desert and US LBM."

US LBM is a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.uslbm.com.

