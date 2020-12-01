US LBM Acquires Connecticut's Ridgefield Supply Company

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Ridgefield Supply Company, a building products dealer located in Ridgefield, Conn.

Founded in 1883, Ridgefield Supply operates a state-of-the-art 89,000-square-foot facility in Ridgefield, which is comprised of a lumberyard, warehouses, a hardware and paint store, window and millwork showrooms and an employee-training center. Serving customers in Fairfield County in Connecticut and Westchester County in New York, Ridgefield Supply's expansive product mix includes lumber, paint, windows, doors, millwork, decking and interior and exterior trim. Glen Albee will continue to lead Ridgefield Supply's day-to-day operations as president.

"US LBM has a reputation for excellence with a culture that puts people and customers first, and we're excited for Ridgefield Supply's next chapter," said Albee. "With US LBM, our customers will be able to continue to rely on the same team they know and trust while having access to a wider range of specialty products and brands."

In addition to Ridgefield Supply, US LBM's operating divisions in the New York tristate area include East Haven Builders Supply, Feldman Lumber, Direct Cabinet Sales and Universal Supply.

"Ridgefield Supply has a long history of success, and they're a great fit for US LBM," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "The New York-New Jersey-Connecticut tristate region is a growing market and adding a dealer and team of Ridgefield Supply's caliber strengthens and enhances our position in the nation's largest market."

Anchor Peabody served as the exclusive financial advisor to Ridgefield Supply.

US LBM is a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.uslbm.com.

Contact: Timothy Wirth

US LBM Communications

484-886-5705

[email protected]

SOURCE US LBM

Related Links

https://uslbm.com

