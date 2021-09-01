US LBM Acquires Massachusetts' Mid-Cape Home Centers

SOUTH DENNIS, Mass., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Mid-Cape Home Centers, a building products and home improvement company with six locations in the southern coastal region of Massachusetts.

With deep community bonds, Mid-Cape Home Centers traces its roots back to 1895, and today supplies professional builders, remodelers and homeowners in Massachusetts' South Shore, Cape Cod and the Islands with lumber and specialty building materials. Operating an extensive delivery fleet and providing services such as kitchen and bath design and custom millwork, Mid-Cape's broad mix of products include roofing, siding, doors, windows, decking, railing, flooring, paint, hardware, countertops and cabinetry.

"We're excited for this partnership with US LBM, which shares our focus on quality, service, community involvement and people," said Mid-Cape President and General Manager Jack Stevenson, who will continue to lead Mid-Cape's day-to-day operations. "Together, Mid-Cape and US LBM will set an even higher bar, as we remain committed to our loyal customers, local communities and mission to be the supplier of choice in Southeastern Massachusetts. Our customers will have access to a wider range of technologies, materials and offerings while relying on the team they know and trust."

With the addition of Mid-Cape, US LBM now operates 25 locations across New England under several banners, including Deering Lumber, East Haven Builders Supply, Poulin Lumber, Ridgefield Supply, Universal Supply and Wallboard Supply.

"With a proud legacy of more than 125 years, Mid-Cape Home Centers and its team's passion for people and the local community make them a great addition to US LBM," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "Mid-Cape expands US LBM's reach into the southern coastal communities of Massachusetts, strengthens our presence in New England, and solidifies our network of leading building materials suppliers along the East Coast."

Anchor Peabody served as the exclusive advisor to Mid-Cape Home Centers.

US LBM is the largest privately owned full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

