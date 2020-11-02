US LBM Acquires Zeeland Lumber & Supply

ZEELAND, Mich., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Zeeland Lumber & Supply, a building products dealer and manufacturer with six locations in Michigan and Northern Indiana.

Zeeland Lumber & Supply operates three truss and wall panel component manufacturing plants along with three full-service building material yards that distribute lumber and an expansive range of specialty products, such as windows, doors, roofing, cabinets, decking and interior and exterior trim. The entire Zeeland leadership team will remain with the company, including Mark Miller, who will serve as president, and Mike Dykstra and Rob Groothuis in key leadership roles.

"We're proud to be joining US LBM, an industry leader that shares our commitment to delivering innovation and building trust," said Zeeland Lumber & Supply President Mark Miller. "Joining US LBM, with its national platform, expert team and relationships with the industry's top suppliers, creates new and exciting opportunities for both our employees and customers."

"We are excited to join the US LBM team and be a part of their growth platform. This is a win-win for all stakeholders," added Zeeland Senior Vice President of Business Development Mike Dykstra.

With the acquisition of Zeeland Lumber & Supply, US LBM now operates 16 locations in Michigan, including five component manufacturing plants, along with four locations in Indiana.

"Adding Zeeland Lumber & Supply grows US LBM's building product distribution and manufacturing network in the Midwest, strengthens our position as a market leader in Michigan and expands our reach into Northern Indiana," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "Zeeland is a premier manufacturer and distributor with a terrific team, and we're thrilled to welcome them to US LBM."

Anchor Peabody served as the exclusive financial advisor to Zeeland Lumber & Supply.

US LBM is a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.uslbm.com.

