US LBM Announces Executive Team Changes

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has announced several additions to its executive leadership team to support the company's continued growth.

"Building high performing teams is central to US LBM's value proposition," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "With a wide range of experience from both within and outside the building materials and construction industry, the new members of our team are proven, forward-thinking leaders with long-histories of developing successful partnerships and will further drive the exceptional value US LBM creates for our suppliers, customers and communities."

The following additions have been made to US LBM's executive leadership team:

Don Riley has joined US LBM as executive vice president and chief operating officer. As COO, Riley is responsible for leading the company's sales and operations strategy, which includes operational support functions and US LBM's six operating regions, which are comprised of more than 400 building materials yards, distribution centers, showrooms and manufacturing locations nationwide. Riley was most recently CEO of Cornerstone Building Brands' Commercial Solutions business, before which he was president and CEO of NCI Building Systems, which merged with PlyGem, a leading manufacturer of exterior home building products, to create Cornerstone. Riley has held executive leadership roles with ProBuild and Mohawk Industries and holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville .

US LBM is the largest privately owned full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

