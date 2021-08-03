US LBM Expands In Mid-Atlantic And Southeast

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired three businesses, North Georgia Building Supply and Junior's Building Materials in Georgia and Massey Builders Supply in Virginia.

In Georgia, North Georgia Building Supply and Junior's Building Materials provide professional builders, remodelers and contractors with lumber and a broad mix of specialty materials. From its location in Buford, North Georgia supplies customers in the communities northeast of Atlanta with lumber, windows, doors, roofing, decking and drywall.

Junior's Building Materials serves customers in Chattanooga, Tenn. and northern Georgia from two locations in Rossville and Ringgold, Ga. In addition to lumber and engineered wood products, Junior's product mix includes windows, doors, roofing, siding and millwork.

Massey Builders Supply operates two locations in central Virginia in Richmond and Saluda. Founded in 1921, Massey supplies lumber and a wide range of specialty building products, including roofing, siding, doors, windows, decking, rail and millwork to professional builders and remodelers in the greater Richmond region.

US LBM's existing operations in Georgia include Maner Builders Supply, BSA and Brand Vaughan Lumber Company, which US LBM acquired in July, and serves professional builders and contractors in several markets in the state, including the greater Atlanta metropolitan area. In Virginia, US LBM's Parker's Building Supply serves customers in the southwestern part of the state from its location in Galax, Va. and five locations in western North Carolina near the Virginia border.

"North Georgia, Junior's and Massey all have exemplary reputations in their home markets, and we're pleased to welcome their teams to US LBM," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "All three of our new acquisitions have strong customer relationships and are market leading, full-line suppliers offering a robust mix of specialty building products, and their addition to our portfolio expands and strengthens our reach in multiple rapidly growing housing markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast."

US LBM is the largest privately owned full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

