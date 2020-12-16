US LBM Expands In Philadelphia Region With New Roofing And Siding Location

YEADON, Pa., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, announced today that it has opened a new roofing and siding location in Yeadon, Pa. The location is US LBM's tenth new roofing and siding focused greenfield to open since 2018. US LBM opened a similar roofing and siding focused location in nearby Kimberton, Pa. last year and plans to open an additional roofing and siding location in New Castle, De. before the end of the year.

"Roofing and siding continues to be a strong specialty category for US LBM, and this new location further expands our reach and product offering in Southeastern Pennsylvania and the Delaware Valley," said US LBM Chief Development Officer and Universal Supply President Jeff Umosella. The new location will operate as part of US LBM's Universal Supply division, which operates 22 locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut and will also operate the new Delaware location when it opens.

Situated just outside of Philadelphia, the new Yeadon location is conveniently located near several major area highways and access points for customers in Philadelphia, Chester and Delaware Counties and Southern New Jersey, including I-95, Baltimore Pike (US 1), the Blue Route (I-476) and the Commodore Barry Bridge.

Universal Supply Yeadon is fully stocked with the highest quality roofing and siding products and team is ready to assist professional builders, contractors and remodelers with budgeting, product selection and scheduling on-site delivery. The new roofing and siding location is open to customers weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a street address of 6250 Baltimore Ave Unit 1 in Yeadon, and can be reached by phone at (484) 521-2233.

US LBM is a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.uslbm.com.

Contact

Timothy Wirth

US LBM Communications

484-886-5705

[email protected]

SOURCE US LBM

Related Links

https://uslbm.com

