US LBM Foundation Donates $100,000 to Support Meals on Wheels' COVID-19 Response

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US LBM Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by leading specialty building materials distributor US LBM, has donated $100,000 to the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund, managed by Meals on Wheels America. The dollars donated will support the network's efforts to meet the increased demand for services, with a focus on the communities and programs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

"We're proud to partner with Meals on Wheels and support the tremendous work they do to assist and support seniors, who are at the greatest risk from the pandemic," said US LBM Foundation Chairman and US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "This public health crisis has reinforced how critical the efforts of organizations like Meals on Wheels are, and we're grateful to our supporters for providing us the resources to help during this time."

Meals on Wheels programs are experiencing increased demand, with four in five programs reporting that new meal requests have doubled since March 1, 2020, when concerns over COVID-19 and social distancing measures began taking hold. Since establishing its COVID-19 Response Fund on March 16, 2020, Meals on Wheels America has distributed more than $10 million to more than 500 local providers on the front lines of the crisis nationwide. The fund allows these programs to replenish food and supplies, subsidize additional transportation and personnel costs, enable tech-based efforts to check in on isolated seniors and more.

"Now more than ever, seniors are relying on support provided by Meals on Wheels," said Meals on Wheels America Chief Development Officer Kristine Templin. "Donations from organizations like US LBM help us meet this ever-growing demand and provide a lifeline for our most vulnerable."

Since its inception in 2013, the US LBM Foundation has provided more than $1 million to support organizations that honor veterans and their families, provide housing for those in need, support the development and health of children, aid victims of natural disasters and promote the prevention and treatment of diseases.

ABOUT THE US LBM FOUNDATION

The US LBM Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in communities across the United States. The Foundation was established in 2013 by US LBM, a leader in the building materials industry, to help fulfill the company's mission of giving back in the communities where it operates. The US LBM Foundation supports causes and organizations through financial and in-kind donations that address critical community challenges, including economic development, housing, health care and human services. For more information, visit uslbmfoundation.org.

ABOUT MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. This network serves virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits, and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, education, research, and advocacy support, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

Contact:

Timothy Wirth

US LBM Communications

484-886-5705

[email protected]

SOURCE The US LBM Foundation

