US LBM's Commitment To Careers For Veterans Featured On Military Makeover Operation Career

Todd Devereaux, a veteran of the United States Air Force, is a location manager at US LBM's BSA division in Georgia. Devereaux puts his military training and skills to use daily, running the Powder Springs location's day-to-day operations, which include leading a team, managing budgets and inventory levels, and selling and delivering specialty building products to professional contractors and builders throughout Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Louisiana.

Operation: Iraqi Freedom veteran Drew Lewis is a project manager for US LBM's IT team, leading the implementation of new technologies across the organization while remaining active in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Based on Lewis' nomination, his supervisor, IT Director Dan DiGerolamo, was recently honored with the Service Member Patriot Award by ESGR (Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve), a Department of Defense program that recognizes exceptional support by supervisors of reservists.

US LBM's commitment to veterans extends beyond providing fulfilling career opportunities. Through the US LBM Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the company provides in-kind and financial donations to organizations that support veterans, such as Operation Finally Home and R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment).

"Veterans are great team members who share our values of teamwork and empowerment, and we're honored to have them as part of the US LBM family," said US LBM's Chief Human Resources Officer and Executive Vice President of Culture Wendy Whiteash. "As a distribution company with a network of locations across the country, the discipline and skills veterans bring in the areas of problem solving, communication and being a team player help us provide the high quality of service our customers rely on to get the job done."

Hosted by veteran Montel Williams, Military Makeover Operation Career travels the country capturing the stories of military veterans and profiles the caring organizations offering educational and employment opportunities to help veterans successfully transition to civilian life. US LBM will be highlighted in the episode of Military Makeover Operation Career airing on Lifetime TV on Friday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 a.m. ET, with an encore on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 a.m. ET (check local listings).

To learn about veterans at US LBM, please visit uslbm.com/veterans. For more information on career opportunities with US LBM, visit uslbm.com/careers or follow the company on LinkedIn and Instagram.

US LBM is a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.uslbm.com.

