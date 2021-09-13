U.S. Legal Support Expands Executive Team

HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support (USLS), the market leader in litigation support, today announced that experienced operations and technology leader Chris Vickery will join USLS as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Vickery fills the position vacated when Jimmie Bridwell, former COO, became Chief Executive Officer in August.

Vickery, a former consultant and veteran of Nomura, JP Morgan Chase and Citibank, has deep expertise in building and leading large teams, particularly during operational and technological transformations.

"Chris brings an exciting outside-in perspective to our executive team," said Bridwell. "His record of success with client lifecycle management and problem solving with a data driven approach are perfectly suited to our goal of providing our clients with extraordinary service. We are thrilled he's joining our team."

Vickery rounds out a roster of USLS leaders who share a vision balancing continuity and growth. Following the planned succession of founding CEO Charles Schugart and President Pete Giammanco in August, Bridwell became CEO and Kellen Smith became USLS President and Chief Financial Officer. Bridwell, Smith — and now, Vickery — are joined on the executive team by Myke Hawkins, Chief Commercial Officer of USLS.

"I am excited to help build on the strong foundations that have been established by the USLS leadership team," Vickery said. "I love nothing more than getting into the details and working with our teams to make things better, and I could not be more thrilled to join such a growing, dynamic group. The culture and enthusiasm of the USLS team are what drew me here, and I'm excited to help the company grow in its next phase."

U.S. Legal Support was founded in 1996 based on a single, somewhat audacious goal: become the first nationwide, all-inclusive litigation support company. Over two decades later, we have over 1,000 employees, a network of nearly 5,000 independent court reporting professionals and 5,000 interpreters/translators. We provide on-demand access to more than 12,000 offices in over 2,700 cities across the country. We cover more than 350,000 depositions each year and retrieve more than 400,000 records. To date, we've acquired over 25 companies — 15 in a 3-year period alone.

