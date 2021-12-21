U.S. Lime Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2020-2026 - Featuring Key Players Carmeuse, Lhoist Group, Graymont and Mississippi Lime Company Among Others

Dec 21, 2021, 11:00 ET
The "Lime Market Research Report by Product, End-user, and State - United States Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Lime Market size was estimated at USD 7,141.16 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 8,193.58 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.95% reaching USD 14,060.00 million by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Lime to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Product, the market was studied across Quick Lime and Slaked Lime.
- Based on End-user, the market was studied across Chemical Intermediates, Construction, Environment, and Metallurgical.
- Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The analyst's ongoing research amplifies their research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Lime Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at different stages while keeping up-to-date with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitors' strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Companies Mentioned
- Adelaide Brighton Limited
- Agricola Mining Pty Ltd.
- Boral Limited
- Calcimo Lime & Fertilizers Pty Ltd
- CARMEUSE
- CHENEY LIME & CEMENT COMPANY
- Graymont Limited.
- Lhoist
- Lime Group Australia
- Linwood Mining & Minerals Corp.
- Mississippi Lime Company
- Omya Australia Pty Ltd.
- Pete Lien & Sons, Inc.
- Shandong Zhongxin Calcium Industry Co. Ltd.
- Shanxi Jianqiang Active Lime Manufacturing Co.
- Sibelco Australia Ltd
- United States Lime & Minerals, Inc.
- Valley Minerals LLC.
- Wagners
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Limitations
1.7. Assumptions
1.8. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.3. Restraints
5.4. Opportunities
5.5. Challenges
6. Lime Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Quick Lime
6.3. Slaked Lime
7. Lime Market, by End-user
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Chemical Intermediates
7.3. Construction
7.4. Environment
7.5. Metallurgical
8. California Lime Market
9. Florida Lime Market
10. Illinois Lime Market
11. New York Lime Market
12. Ohio Lime Market
13. Pennsylvania Lime Market
14. Texas Lime Market
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
15.1.1. Quadrants
15.1.2. Business Strategy
15.1.3. Product Satisfaction
15.2. Market Ranking Analysis
15.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
15.4. Competitive Scenario
15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
15.4.4. Investment & Funding
15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
16. Company Usability Profiles
