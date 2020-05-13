U.S. Department of Commerce Increases Final Countervailing Duties on Glass Containers from China, Wiley Reports

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Commerce (Commerce) has issued the final affirmative decision in its countervailing duty (CVD) investigation into subsidized Chinese imports of glass containers, imposing countervailing duties ranging from 25.46% to 320.53% on Chinese glass container imports.

On September 25, 2019, the American Glass Packaging Coalition (AGPC), a coalition of producers of food and beverage glass packaging containers filed antidumping and CVD petitions, alleging that the U.S. glass container industry had been materially injured by unfairly priced imports from China. The glass containers covered by this determination include beer bottles, wine bottles, liquor/spirits bottles, non-alcoholic beverage bottles, ready-to-drink beverage bottles, and food containers.

In the affirmative final determination, all countervailing duty rates increased from Commerce's preliminary determination. The subsidy rates for Chinese manufacturers range from 25.46% to 320.53%.

Daniel B. Pickard, counsel to the AGPC and partner in the International Trade Practice at Wiley Rein LLP, stated that "the U.S. glass container industry is grateful that the Department of Commerce continues to recognize the numerous subsidies Chinese producers receive to produce merchandise at unfair prices." Mr. Pickard said, "This determination brings the U.S. industry one step closer to competing in a fair environment."

The Department of Commerce's final determination in the companion antidumping case is scheduled for September 11, 2020. In that proceeding, Commerce assessed preliminary dumping margins ranging from 7.60% to 255.68%.

