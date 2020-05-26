US Market for Industrial Fasteners: Covid-19 Pandemic vs Recent Recessions

DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Economic Impact Report: US Industrial Fasteners" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US industrial fasteners industry is facing a number of challenges as it deals with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. How has the macroeconomic environment changed and what does it mean for the industrial fasteners industry going forward?

The "COVID-19 Economic Impact Report: Industrial Fasteners" report looks at how the expected impact of the pandemic on the current macroeconomic environment in the US compares to other major events since 2000, including the bursting of technology bubble and 9/11 terrorist attack, and the 2007-2009 Great Recession. It also provides a historical view of industry sales since 2000, a look at how the industry is being currently impacted, and estimates for sales through 2024.

Fastener products discussed in the report include:

standard-grade and aerospace-grade externally threaded fasteners such as bolts and screws

internally threaded fasteners, such as nuts and threaded inserts

nonthreaded fasteners such as rivets, pins, and washers

application-specific (or specialized) standard-grade fasteners, including miscellaneous formed fasteners

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Macroeconomic Overview

Number of Covid-19 Cases in the US

US Industrial Fasteners Market: Historical Perspective

Covid-19 Pandemic vs Recent Recessions

US Industrial Fasteners Market: Covid-19 Impact

Additional Information

