US Market for Pet Reptile Products: A Solid Market Footing, COVID-19 Pandemic Notwithstanding

DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Reptile Products: U.S. Pet Market Trends and Opportunities, 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dogs and cats are the hands-down furry darlings of the U.S. pet market. But the reptile business has

advanced as well over the past decade, spurred by a growing interest in these mini dinosaurs. Like dog and cat owners, reptile owners have strong ties to their pets. In this February/March 2020 survey, 85% of other pet owners, including reptile owners, consider their pets to be part of the family. Reptile ownership also synchs with demographic shifts including the advancement of Millennial and urban households in that the smaller pets are ideal for tighter spaces. Equally important - and all the more so given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic - reptiles are affordable compared with dogs or cats, with most reptile owners view their reptile setups as a reasonable expense. Pandemic notwithstanding, the reptile business may, therefore, be poised for growth, both because of the heightened levels of comfort and affection pet owners are finding in their pets due to social distancing and being homebound, and because children - who during the stay-at-home period need more than ever to be entertained - are a key factor to the household ownership of reptiles. The reptiles as family trend further suggests new opportunities for premiumization along the lines of supplies ever more reminiscent of what a reptile would experience in the wild.

This completely revised edition of "Reptile Products: U.S. Pet Market Trends and Opportunities" analyzes the U.S. retail market for food and non-food supplies for pet reptiles including snakes, lizards, turtles, and amphibians such as frogs, tracking sales through all retail channels including online sales. Taking into account the expected impact of COVID-19, it is forecast that sales of reptile products will grow from $495 million in 2019 to reach between $550 million and $650 million by 2024.

This report provides detailed analysis of the factors that have driven the reptile market up to this point, including ownership among younger generations and households with children, and presents a forward-looking perspective on how and why this market may change in the coming years. The report covers historical and projected retail sales estimates from 2014 through 2024, competitive strategies including the part played by private label products, and trends in new product development. It also examines retail trends including the impact of the e-commerce boom contrasted with the importance of pet specialty retailers in this market, as well as online marketing and social media efforts. Featuring exclusive data from the publisher's Survey of Pet Owners, the report examines reptile ownership levels and purchasing trends, as well as reptile owner psychographic data. The report also features Simmons consumer survey data that provides demographic profiles and ownership trends.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Scope and Methodology

The Market



Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic



Reptile Product Sales at $495 Million in 2019



in 2019 Food Accounts for 33% of Market

"Other Pet" Owners Purchase Supplies at Pet Specialty Chains, Online

Market Drivers

The Marketers

Product Trends

The Consumer

Market Opportunities

Reptile Market Trends

Chapter Highlights

The Market

Market Drivers

A Solid Market Footing, Pandemic Notwithstanding

Interest in Reptiles Has Grown in Past Decade

Younger Generations Driving Reptile Product Sales

Long-Term Ownership Common in "Other Pet" Market

Costs of New Reptile Ownership Reasonable

Most Reptile Owners Prepare for Ownership

Other Pet Acquisition Mostly a Planned Venture

Reptiles Have Positive Impact in Classroom

CDC Urges Owners to Handle Reptiles with Care

Pets as Family Trend Going Strong in "Other Pet" Market

Legislating Reptile Ownership

The Marketers

Product Trends

The Consumer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6aifid

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

