US Med-Equip Again Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Nation

HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US Med-Equip, which partners with top hospitals across the nation to provide the highest quality movable medical equipment, is again named as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies in Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list.

Houston-based US Med-Equip is a healthcare company specializing in the rental, sales, service and asset management of movable medical equipment. US Med-Equip has more than 37,000 movable medical devices—including respiratory, neonatal, infusion and other equipment—available for rent at a moment's notice from 31 locations across the country. The company's service area covers more than 35 percent of the nation's hospitals. As US Med-Equip expands to meet growing demand nationwide, $100 million will be invested over the next five years in the company's growing equipment fleet and the proprietary technology to support it.

With a three-year growth of 74%, US Med-Equip is making its seventh appearance on the Inc. 5000 list.

"Our team couldn't be more excited to be included on this esteemed list yet again. Our shared purpose to support the important work healthcare providers do every day drives us and our organization's growth," US Med-Equip President Gurmit Singh Bhatia said.

The 2019 Inc. 5000 list was unveiled online today at www.inc.com/inc5000.

More about the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. This prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of Dec. 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million.

