US Med-Equip Continues Rapid National Expansion With New Offices in Phoenix, Knoxville

HOUSTON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based medical equipment provider US Med-Equip (USME) is expanding to Phoenix and Knoxville, giving more hospitals faster-than-ever access to the highest quality medical devices for patients in their care.

USME partners with top hospitals across the nation in the rental, sales, service and asset management of movable medical equipment. The company has more than 40,000 devices—including respiratory, neonatal, infusion equipment and more—available for rent at a moment's notice.

US Med-Equip

The new westernmost USME regional support center in Phoenix will support hospitals throughout the Southwest. The Knoxville branch will be supported by the company's regional support center in Nashville and will serve hospitals from Knoxville to Chattanooga to Asheville, North Carolina, including typically underserved rural facilities across Eastern Tennessee.

In the age of COVID-19, hospitals are streamlining processes and turning to smarter options from trusted partners like US Med-Equip to ensure they provide patients the best care possible.

"In a time of unprecedented strain on medical staff, our team is dedicated to doing whatever it takes to help healthcare facilities secure patient-ready medical equipment when they need it, so medical staff can focus on helping their patients heal," USME CEO Gurmit Singh Bhatia said. "We're excited to join the Phoenix and Knoxville communities and support medical staff in these regions with more options and faster service."

USME takes orders 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the rental of movable medical equipment that a hospital may need based on the number of patients expected or admitted at the time. US Med-Equip's team works with urgency, aiming to deliver the life-saving equipment within two hours plus drive time.

USME's industry-leading STAR Trax technology supports hospitals' efficient use, maintenance and management of RFID-tagged medical equipment, proven to significantly reduce costs.

